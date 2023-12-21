Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc. Wins its 200th National Graphic Design USA Award

News provided by

LENTINI DESIGN & MARKETING, INC.

21 Dec, 2023, 19:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lentini Design & Marketing (LDM) has won its 200th national design award from the highly-respected Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). Thousands of entrants every year vie for the coveted GDUSA awards, but only a few hundred throughout the country win. LDM has been entering the GDUSA competitions since 2005, and every year adds 5-15 awards.

LDM has worked with clients across many sectors, including corporate, nonprofit, public, transportation, construction, and education spaces. LDM offers a full slate of services that merge strategy with creativity. Services include strategy, marketing, graphic design, branding, web design and development, social media, digital advertising, and book design. See the latest GDUSA awards that put LDM over the top of 200 total awards here. Read more about the GDUSA competitions here.

Founder and CEO of LDM Hilary Lentini shares, "We never expected to be such a 'winning team', but all thanks goes to my team of creatives and our clients who are our trusted partners—  and who empower us to do our best work every day."

About GDUSA
For 60 years Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) has been a source of news and information for graphic designers and the broader creative community. GDUSA covers news, people, project, trends, technology, products, and services. In addition to the print magazine, the brand encompasses a 110,000 visitor-a-month website, a monthly e-newsletter, a digital edition of the magazine, and several national design competitions that showcases of the best in Graphic Design, Package Design, Web Design, Inhouse Design, and Health+Wellness Design. Learn more at gdusa.com.

About Lentini Design & Marketing (LDM) – LDM is a woman-owned, 30-year strong, branding and marketing firm in the advertising, marketing, and creative services industries. Known for Messaging their clients' magic, LDM creates unique, strategic marketing solutions. The firm values communication and collaboration — knowing these are the keys to their clients' marketing successes. LDM has won more than 160 national design awards to date. With their proprietary content design process, they re-energize their clients' branding and messaging. Visit lentinidesign.com for more information.

SOURCE LENTINI DESIGN & MARKETING, INC.

Also from this source

Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc. Ranks #1 in Clutch 2023 List of Top 40 Women Owned Print Designers

Lentini Design & Marketing (LDM) has been ranked #1 in Clutch's list of Top 40 Women-Owned Print Designers. Clutch is an online one-stop shop to...

Governor Newsom Appoints Hilary Lentini to the State Rehabilitation Council

Lentini Design & Marketing's Founder and CEO Hilary Lentini has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council (SRC) by Governor Newsom. For her...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.