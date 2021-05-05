Lentini Design & Marketing is an Approved Supplier for the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect Program

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc. has been designated as an approved supplier of the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program. We are one of 225 local, diverse businesses in the Los Angeles area identified as a certified, experienced company approved to compete for contracts related to the Super Bowl.

Over 1,000 LA-based businesses competed for the approved supplier designation, and only 225 were chosen. According to the official Super Bowl LVI Host Committee website: "The Business Connect program is committed to supporting minority, woman, LGBTQ+ and veteran-owned businesses through professional development, networking and contract opportunities. Certified businesses selected for the program will be profiled in the Business Connect Resource Guide, which NFL vendors and event producers use to identify and select local suppliers to fulfill their Super Bowl LVI sub-contracting needs."

In a video interview by the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, LASEC, (lasec.net/economic-impact [click on "A Local Business Thrives"]) Hilary Lentini, Founder & CEO of Lentini Design & Marketing, commented "When that money is spent with a small, local, woman-owned business, not only does it help my firm grow, but it also helps me pay my people who live here in Los Angeles. That can lift an entire neighborhood." Hilary firmly believes that contracting opportunities offered by Super Bowl LVI that include small, diverse-owned local businesses, can elevate the entire greater Los Angeles community. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program, visit lasuperbowlhc.com/get-involved/business-connect.

Lentini Design & Marketing – LDM is a woman-owned, 30 year strong, branding and marketing firm in the advertising, marketing, and creative services industries. Known as the Messaging Experts, LDM creates unique, strategic marketing solutions for its clients. The firm values communication and collaboration — knowing these are the keys to their clients' marketing successes. LDM has won more than 150 national design awards to date. With their proprietary content design process, they re-energize their clients' print and digital brand presence, via classic marketing pieces, websites, social media advertising, email campaigns, plus more. Visit https://lentinidesign.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc.

