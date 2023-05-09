Lenz, Inc. Names Mike Killeen President and CEO

New Leadership Team Announced; Richard J. Lenz Assumes Consulting Role

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenz, Inc., has named Mike Killeen its new president and CEO. Mike joined Lenz in 2002 and previously served as Vice President of Marketing.

The new leadership team includes Christine Mahin as Vice President, Ricky Pattillo as Engineering Director, Rachel Cushing as Media Director, and Scott Sanders as Associate Creative Director.

Richard J. Lenz, the founder and president/CEO for the last 30 years, is stepping away from daily operations and will become a consultant. John Lenz, who joined the company in 1992 and has served as a Vice President for more than 20 years, is departing the company to work with Viral Solutions, a Lenz client.

"It is a privilege and an honor to assume this new role and help lead Lenz towards a very bright future," Killeen said. "Everything I know about business, and much of what I know about life, I learned from Richard and John. They will always be two of my very best friends, and I know they will continue to be there for me and the company when we need them. I am grateful that they took a chance on me 20 years ago, that they invested so much in my development, and for all they have done to set the company and myself up for continued success. They embody not only talent, vision, and hard work, but also generosity."

Richard Lenz said, "The company is in great hands. Nobody is better suited to lead Lenz during its next phase than Mike, and I'm excited to see what comes next for the company, the staff, and our clients. Mike also has a very talented and veteran team to support his vision, and I'm sure under his leadership, he will lead the company to higher heights."

John Lenz said, "Lenz has never been in a stronger position than it is now, and Mike helped make that happen."

Killeen has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master's In Business Administration from Georgia College. He has taught healthcare marketing at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health since 2016.

Founded in 1992, Lenz is a strategic marketing agency specializing in healthcare marketing.

