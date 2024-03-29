LEO A DALY Celebrates New Opportunities for Aviation Industry

MIAMI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation leaders at LEO A DALY, a top integrated design firm with decades of deep aviation expertise, are excited to participate in a wave of new aviation infrastructure projects.

As the U.S. federal government releases the next wave of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, airports around the country will see an influx of dollars for capital improvement projects.

"Airports will be able to make upgrades to improve passenger experience, promote sustainability strategies and make travel more efficient," said Giovanni Cortes Caro, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, the aviation market sector leader for LEO A DALY. "We look forward to partnering with our airport clients and help them elevate air travel in the United States."

LEO A DALY has touched airports across the country with its design, engineering, planning and interior design work.

Recently, the firm was part of a joint venture that provided planning, design and construction administration for Louis Armstrong Airport (MSY)'s north terminal. The New Orleans airport was recently named as one of the best airports in North America by the Airports Council International for the third consecutive year.

LEO A DALY's past aviation work includes projects with:

Miami International Airport

International Airport Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

International Airport William P. Hoppy International Airport

Akron-Canton Airport

Several major airlines

The firm also has extensive expertise in Air Traffic Control Tower design with more than 300 control tower projects to date.

About LEO A DALY

Founded in 1915, LEO A DALY is a global leader in architecture, engineering, planning and interior design. With a portfolio spanning more than 91 countries, all 50 US states, and the District of Columbia, the firm employs more than 400 design and engineering professionals in nine studios worldwide.

