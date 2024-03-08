LEO A DALY Delivers Unique Adaptive Reuse Designs with Local Impact

Responsible repositioning generates urban renewal and healthy ROI.

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help close the glaring gap in emissions reductions, integrated design firm LEO A DALY is joining forces with experts across America to strategically preserve and repurpose buildings. By converting outdated office buildings into mixed-use magnets, high-performance hospitals and research hubs, cities like Washington and Tulsa are navigating next use and new life while prioritizing people and planet.

Adaptive reuse of buildings is a viable solution for climate and communities . 20 Massachusetts Avenue builds upon an existing structure saving 6905 metric tons of CO2e. This 1970's office conversion to prominent mixed-used destination also adds high-performance glazing and a green roof to reduce energy and water consumption by 20 to 40 percent. The vibrancy of its public spaces, the mix of guests and local community at the street level restaurant, and the 3-year wait list for the conference space and Grand Ballroom rental are proof that responsible placemaking solutions can restitch and enrich the urban fabric across America.

Learn about LEO A DALY's successful designs that convert outdated offices into high-performance hospitals and more. Post this

The Veteran's Hospital in Tulsa converts and combines two outdated office buildings to create a high-performance hospital that serves as a gateway to a newly planned Medical District at the edge of downtown. This integrated and adaptive reuse highlights one innovative solution for several design, structural and seismic challenges while also solving social and economic issues. Local project partners, GH2 Architects, are instrumental to this success.

New York, Maryland, Washington and Oregon are pushing forward with policy change in 2024. These new state requirements challenge owners to meet building performance standards by improving energy and water use. Along with helping owners meet new requirements, adaptive reuse and repurposing buildings provides intrinsic value, attracts people and connects new businesses to a city's authenticity. LEO A DALY is ready to help guide stakeholders and explore design strategies that transform the human experience.

About LEO A DALY

Founded in 1915, LEO A DALY is a global leader in architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design. With a portfolio spanning more than 91 countries, all 50 US states, and the District of Columbia, the firm employs over 400 design and engineering professionals in 9 studios worldwide.

SOURCE LEO A DALY