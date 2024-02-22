LEO A DALY Hospitality Projects Selected for Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Lists

News provided by

LEO A DALY

22 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two hotels with major LEO A DALY design work have been ranked highly by Forbes Travel Guide.

The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club has been awarded a five-star designation from Forbes Travel Guide for the second year in a row.

In 2021 LEO A DALY designed renovations within the spa, multiple villas across the property, the lobby boutiques, featured restaurant, beach bar, a rooftop venue, the golf clubhouse and event space, and the reef tower and yacht club.

Forbes noted: "The 8,800 square-foot spa sits in a two-story villa that provides views of the water from its 13 indoor and three outdoor treatment rooms."

"The architecture throughout the property combines the use of various geometric lines and upscale organic décor, such as furniture carved from driftwood."

Earlier this year, the Ritz Carlton Las Colinas outside of Dallas was designated as one of Forbes Travel Guide's 30 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings Of 2024.

LEO A DALY along with Jeffrey Beers International led the design team for the $55 million renovation. The Ritz Carlton celebrated its grand opening in January.

"Our team of top-notch architects, interior designers and others create customized luxury spaces that delight hotel guests across the world," said Mark Pratt, AIA, vice president and global hospitality practice leader. "Congratulations to these industry-leading hotels and to our teams that contributed to them."

Founded in 1915, LEO A DALY is a global leader in architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design. With a portfolio spanning more than 91 countries, all 50 US states, and the District of Columbia, the firm employs more than 400 design and engineering professionals in nine studios worldwide. From 5-star luxury to national chains and local boutiques, LEO A DALY has been delivering dynamic, unforgettable spaces for hospitality clients and their guests for more than 50 years.

SOURCE LEO A DALY

Also from this source

Veteran Housing Projects with Wrap-Around Care Services Underway Through Partnership That Brings Dignity-Driven Design to Homeless Veterans

LEO A DALY, in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, is proud to announce the progression of two innovative housing projects for veterans ...
2024 Point in Time Counts Reveal Needs of the Homeless

2024 Point in Time Counts Reveal Needs of the Homeless

The results of recording the number of homeless across the nation reveal new needs for the new year. To help chip away at the glaring and growing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.