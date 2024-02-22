LEO A DALY Hospitality Projects Selected for Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Lists

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two hotels with major LEO A DALY design work have been ranked highly by Forbes Travel Guide.

The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club has been awarded a five-star designation from Forbes Travel Guide for the second year in a row.

In 2021 LEO A DALY designed renovations within the spa, multiple villas across the property, the lobby boutiques, featured restaurant, beach bar, a rooftop venue, the golf clubhouse and event space, and the reef tower and yacht club.

Forbes noted: "The 8,800 square-foot spa sits in a two-story villa that provides views of the water from its 13 indoor and three outdoor treatment rooms."

"The architecture throughout the property combines the use of various geometric lines and upscale organic décor, such as furniture carved from driftwood."

Earlier this year, the Ritz Carlton Las Colinas outside of Dallas was designated as one of Forbes Travel Guide's 30 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings Of 2024.

LEO A DALY along with Jeffrey Beers International led the design team for the $55 million renovation. The Ritz Carlton celebrated its grand opening in January.

"Our team of top-notch architects, interior designers and others create customized luxury spaces that delight hotel guests across the world," said Mark Pratt, AIA, vice president and global hospitality practice leader. "Congratulations to these industry-leading hotels and to our teams that contributed to them."

Founded in 1915, LEO A DALY is a global leader in architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design. With a portfolio spanning more than 91 countries, all 50 US states, and the District of Columbia, the firm employs more than 400 design and engineering professionals in nine studios worldwide. From 5-star luxury to national chains and local boutiques, LEO A DALY has been delivering dynamic, unforgettable spaces for hospitality clients and their guests for more than 50 years.

