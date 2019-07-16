Leo Bottary Announces the Launch of Peernovation

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of research, two books, and the successful completion of more than 100 peer group self-assessment workshops for business leaders in North America and Europe, Leo Bottary has announced the launch of Peernovation, LLC. Leveraging Bottary's work in group dynamics, Peernovation will address two major challenges for companies today: 1) The lack of ROI for employee learning and development programs; and, 2) the problem of alignment and employee engagement when implementing strategic initiatives. Bottary, who will serve as managing partner, will be joined by peer advantage group facilitator and podcaster, Randy Cantrell. Cantrell will lead online mastermind groups for start-ups and scale-ups, utilizing an exciting purpose-built scalable peer learning platform called Circles.

"We learn and work better when we do it together," Bottary said. "My work with peer groups over the past 10 years has shown time and time again that when great people bring their 'A games' to a properly run group, there's no challenge too big or opportunity too daunting. This includes receiving real ROI from the *$360 billion organizations spent on learning and development in 2018 and improving on the paltry **10% success rate associated with the successful implementation of organizational strategic initiatives. Peers and innovation are hand in glove."

Peernovation will also assist organizations that assemble and facilitate peer groups for business leaders by helping members maximize their collaborative experiences to achieve more impactful outcomes. Bottary added, "When business leaders participate in high performing peer groups, they tend to be more adept at understanding the power of peers and creating more collaborative environments at their companies."

Leo Bottary is a sought-after thought leader on peer advantage, an emerging discipline dedicated to strategically engaging peers to realize your business and life goals. A popular author, keynote speaker and workshop facilitator, he also serves as an adjunct professor for Rutgers University. Bottary's first book, which he coauthored with former Vistage CEO Leon Shapiro, is titled The Power of Peers: How the Company You Keep Drives Leadership Growth & Success (2016). His latest book, What Anyone Can Do: How Surrounding Yourself with the Right People Will Drive Change, Opportunity, and Personal Growth, was released in September, 2018.

Randy Cantrell leverages over two decades of CEO experience into coaching and advising CEOs and entrepreneurs. A longtime podcaster, he is also launching peer advisory groups serving small business owners at ThePeerAdvantage.com.

* https://trainingindustry.com/wiki/leadership/the-leadership-training-market/

** https://www.inc.com/maya-hu-chan/90-percent-of-companies-fail-to-do-this.html

