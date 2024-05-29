Leo Burnett Launches First US Edition of the HumanKind Study--Exposing Reality of Today's Consumer Climate

Study confirms divisiveness and an overriding feeling across generations that things are not OK —but despite negative climate, insights show there's an opportunity for brands to make a positive impact.

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Leo Burnett Chicago released the findings of the U.S. HumanKind Study, which draws on extensive primary market research to dive deep into the main issues shaping the nation. Developed in partnership with research company Maru/Blue, the study offers a panoramic view of the challenges facing Americans today and outlines opportunities for brands to address issues spanning mental health, finance, social media and other divisive topics.

"Our study not only sheds light on today's prevailing issues but also shows a path forward for brands seeking to make a difference in the lives of Americans," said Samantha Cescau, EVP, Head of Strategy, Leo Burnett. "By aligning their values with those of their consumers and embracing a spirit of empathy and innovation, brands can help solve real human problems."

Among the key findings:

Society is collectively unhappy. Three in five (59%) respondents confirmed there is a lack of happiness in society, leaving a pessimistic view of the future.





respondents confirmed there is a lack of happiness in society, leaving a pessimistic view of the future. Half don't believe in the country's healthcare system. Nearly half (47%) of all Americans lack faith in the healthcare system. Of the 23% of Americans who fear getting sick because of a lack of access to healthcare, Hispanics/Latinos index the highest at 43%.





of all Americans lack faith in the healthcare system. Of the 23% of Americans who fear getting sick because of a lack of access to healthcare, Hispanics/Latinos index the highest at 43%. Americans are NOT financially thriving. Despite economic indicators saying the economy is thriving, Americans, by and large across pay brackets, aren't feeling it. Nearly three-fifths ( 59%) of those making less than $50K annually and nearly half (46%) of those making between $50K and $90K believe any financial setback could have major consequences in their lives.





Despite economic indicators saying the economy is thriving, Americans, by and large across pay brackets, aren't feeling it. of those making less than annually and of those making between and believe any financial setback could have major consequences in their lives. Gen Z feels technology has hindered them. More than two-fifths ( 41%) of Gen Z respondents feel awkward in person due to living life primarily through screens, and three in five (58%) express concern about the negative effects of screen addiction on real-world relationships.





More than of Gen Z respondents feel awkward in person due to living life primarily through screens, and express concern about the negative effects of screen addiction on real-world relationships. Americans do NOT trust the government and corporate America. Americans grapple with deep divisions on societal issues like climate change and gun violence, and while there is no consensus on what the #1 issue is plaguing our country, nearly three-fifths (59%) of respondents agree that the government is not doing enough to protect kids from gun violence.

Despite these challenges, Americans exhibit resilience and optimism, charting their paths toward personal fulfillment and well-being. Brands have a pivotal role to play in this narrative, offering support, empathy and solutions that resonate with people's aspirations.

Among brand opportunities:

Help people fulfill their potential: Between inflation and the speed of culture, people feel less in control. Brands have an opportunity to add value through transparency and predictable and manageable products and solutions.





Between inflation and the speed of culture, people feel less in control. Brands have an opportunity to add value through transparency and predictable and manageable products and solutions. Brands can be the hero in a negative climate: While much of society feels negative, brands have an opportunity to be the shining light of positivity for consumers, nearly half (44%) of millennials and one-third (33%) of Gen Z respondents say their favorite brands help resolve issues in their lives. The most enjoyed brand platforms uplift people and turn talk into action.





While much of society feels negative, brands have an opportunity to be the shining light of positivity for consumers, of millennials and of Gen Z respondents say their favorite brands help resolve issues in their lives. The most enjoyed brand platforms uplift people and turn talk into action. Be a force for good: Brands play a pivotal role in societal discourse from well-being (or lack thereof) to social media. Inject good—protect and serve the consumer, have their best interests at heart, encourage community and be honest.

Originally launched in Canada by Leo Burnett Toronto, the HumanKind Study provides brand leaders with a comprehensive overview of the key issues and concerns affecting citizens, offering valuable insights into the people who matter most to their business.

"At Leo Burnett, we firmly believe in one universal truth: What helps people helps business. By uncovering where brands and individuals intersect authentically, companies and organizations can purposefully and successfully navigate the complexities of today's world," Samantha concluded.

To learn more about Leo Burnett's U.S. HumanKind Study and how brands can incorporate these learnings into how they show up for consumers, please visit https://www.humankindstudy.com.

ABOUT LEO BURNETT

Leo Burnett is a creative solutions company founded on the idea that "what helps people helps business." By solving human problems with the power of creativity, Leo Burnett delivers value for people and prosperity for brands. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich 89-year history, visit LeoBurnett.com.

