Leo Burnett Madrid Honored With AICP Most Next Award 2019

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Burnett Worldwide was honored with the AICP Next Awards highest designation, the Most Next Award, for Leo Burnett' Madrid's "The Time We Have Left."

The Most Next Award is the equivalent to Best in Show for the AICP Next Awards, selected from among the winners of each category and announced during a live awards show in New York City on June 4, 2019. Leo Burnett Madrid's "The Time We Have Left" for Pernod Ricard Ruavieja stood out for being work that not only emotionally impacted people but effectively changed human behavior.

"This is a campaign that has connected with people in a way we've never seen before and the real stories that we've learned about people radically changing the way they manage their time after seeing the campaign – or even changing the country they live in to be closer to their loved ones – are a testimony to the impact it has had in people's lives and is the biggest gift we could've ever hoped for," said Juan Garcia-Escudero, Leo Burnett Madrid chief creative officer. "We are honored to be recognized by AICP and humbled to share our success with Reboot & Recover, thanks to the AICP Foundation grant."

The winner of the Most Next honor receives a $5,000 grant from the AICP Foundation to go towards an educational institution of the recipient's choosing. Leo Burnett Madrid directed the grant to Reboot & Recover, a Florida-based nonprofit with a mission to help people reduce their screen time by providing solutions for balanced living in a technology-driven world.

Leo Burnett Worldwide executive chairman and global chief creative officer, Mark Tutssel, accepted the award on Leo Burnett Madrid's behalf. In his remarks, he discussed the power of creativity to move people to act:

"Today, technology plays a fundamental role in bringing us closer together, but it can also become a substitute for real connections and face-to-face interactions," said Tutssel. "Creativity is the greatest tool we have to affect real change in the world and the ability to change human behavior is the greatest achievement in our industry. It's a true honor to celebrate our colleagues in Madrid for the enormous success of 'The Time We Have Left,' reminding all of us of the incomparable value of human connection."

"The Time We Have Left" is the most watched and shared Spanish ad in history. This awards season, it has received many global creative accolades, including: Gold at the ANDY Awards; three Silver and one Gold at the FAB Awards; two Grand Prix, five Gold and Client of the Year at the BEST Awards; Genius Grand Prix at the Genio Awards; Gold at the Spanish Club de Creativos; and awards at D&AD, The One Show and British Arrows, among others.

About Leo Burnett Worldwide

Leo Burnett Worldwide is a creative solutions agency network, and part of Publicis Communications. Leo Burnett has 96 offices in 85 countries and more than 8,500 employees around the globe. The agency works on behalf of some of the world's most valued brands including Coca-Cola, Fiat, Kellogg's, Kraft, McDonald's, Nintendo, P&G and Samsung among others. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich, 83-year history, visit LeoBurnett.com. Follow on Facebook and via @leoburnett.

Contact:

Diana Dixon

312.758.1380

diana.dixon@mslgroup.com

SOURCE Leo Burnett Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.LeoBurnett.com

