Leo Burnett Names Emily Doskow As Chief Marketing Officer

"Emily has a gift for helping uncover brands' real needs, navigating change and shaping how they see their future potential," said Andrew Swinand. "Leo Burnett has always been an agency rooted in the belief that what helps people helps business. We're thrilled to have Emily back with us to advance this belief to help attract new clients that want to be at the forefront of culture."

Doskow will drive Leo Burnett's business growth by drawing on the agency's creative firepower, now backed by Epsilon's robust data assets, and allowing the agency to understand people at the individual level. She joins Leo Burnett from Energy BBDO, where she spent the last three years at the helm of business development, architecting the teams and processes that led to significant global-scale wins and helping build and market new capabilities to drive organic growth. Doskow brings nearly two decades of industry experience to her new role; prior to BBDO she helped build the business development practice for design and marketing firm VSA Partners and scale it across their U.S. offices.

Doskow's appointment marks her return to Leo Burnett, where she spent several years leading the Coca-Cola account team—culminating in the brand being named Ad Age's 2011 "Marketer of the Year"—prior to a successful tenure as VP, Director U.S. Growth, spurring the future direction for her career.

"I'm incredibly proud to return to Leo Burnett, where my passion for driving agency growth really began," said Doskow. "More than anyone, Burnetters know what it takes to be both timely and timeless—helping brands move at the speed of culture while also ensuring they stand the test of time. I couldn't be more excited about what this means for the future of our work with client partners."

A champion of new ways of thinking, Doskow is keen to continually develop new capabilities in order to drive innovation and solve human problems. Doskow takes up the mantle of CMO as her predecessor, Katie Newman, has been promoted to lead new business across Publicis Groupe's creative agencies in the U.S.

With the same passion she brings to agency growth for Leo Burnett, Emily also dedicates her time to female mentorship, and to organizations like She Runs It, the Chicago Advertising Federation, the Executives Club of Chicago and Off the Street Club.

