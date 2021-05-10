Leo Electric Scooter׳s Experience from Tel Aviv Rides to Selina Hotels in Mexico

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEO Riders – an Israeli based company has presented a new revenue model for hotels while empowering guests experience.

"We have dedicated our entire efforts into the hospitality sphere. While working with 50 hotels in Israel, we have learned how to cater both hotels and guests needs" says Mr. Motti Hasfari, LEO's CEO

Leo's Management team lead the first Leo Experience tour in Selina Isla Mujeres Selina guests in Isla Mujeres ride on Leo Electric Scooters

LEO provides hotels and resorts with a full turnkey micromobility solution combined with a digital tour guide embedded in LEO's app.

"During the last 12 month we've generated a daily net average income of 12$ per scooter, thus generating a good and healthy win-win model with the hotels" says Hasfari.

Now, with a business model offering hotels rev. share from rides, Leo is deploying its operation with Hotel brands: Fattal, Brown Selina and Nomad's in Israel, Mexico and Greece.

About Leo:

The young Israeli company, founded in 2019 by Kfir Benshooshan and Dror Benshooshan; owners of Inokim scooter brand, has taken the scooters utility services trend to the B2B level, offering hotel guests a new experience to explore main point of interests with Leo designated app.

After a successful collaboration with 40 Fatal hotels in the city of Eilat, Leo launched this week its expansion outside of Israel in 2 cities in Mexico with Selina and Nomad's hotels. Leo and Selina had signed a strategic partnership which will allow Leo to expand to other hotels and hospitality businesses in Central and South Americas.

Says Motti Hasfari, Leo CEO:

"While the sharing electric scooters highly competitive business struggles to achieve positive EBITDA, Leo focuses in the hospitality industry, partnering with hotel chains, to create new revenue stream hotels and bring a new micromobility experience to guests.

"We are super excited to launch our first activation outside of Israel in the Riviera Maya area of Mexico and soon with Brown hotel chain in Greece."

For more info:

[email protected]

www.leoride.co

SOURCE Leo Riders Ltd

Related Links

http://www.leoride.co

