Leo Perrotta becomes OverIT's new Chief Customer Success Officer

BOSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT names Leo Perrotta, their new Chief Customer Success Officer. Perrotta has a rich employment background working with many B2B companies in leadership roles, experience in SaaS business models, and an international perspective. During his tenure at previous companies, Perrotta learned deeply about mission-critical operations, customer challenges, and global customer experiences.

After working with companies like Ericsson, Vodafone, Cognizant, and most recently OpenBet, Perrotta has decided to work with OverIT. Perrotta chose to join OverIT at a pivotal moment in the company's history. The company is experiencing accelerated growth, new goals, and innovative plans. Perrotta believes in the OverIT mission to develop top talent, become a leader in field service and leverage the latest technology.

As Chief Customer Success Officer, Perrotta will be responsible for the customer success, engineering delivery, and global support units. Together they are responsible for a smooth implementation of OverIT's Next-Gen FSM platform and for continued support and consultation with customers.

"We feel extremely lucky to have Leo Perrotta join our team! Thanks to his 'can do' attitude and competence, combined with his international experience, he is the perfect leader for a company undergoing huge transformation and acceleration like OverIT!" - Paolo Bergamo, CEO

Leo Perrotta, CCSO shared, "I am thrilled to be joining OverIT at such an exciting time. With Customers at the heart of everything we do, I am honored to lead a best-in-class team and to drive OverIT to become a global leader in the Field Service Management Industry. I am impressed by the product's innovative features, based on cutting-edge technologies such as AI and VR. We are proud to make OverIT the FSM tech company where everybody wants to work."

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

