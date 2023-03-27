LEO satellite market size is set to grow by USD 7,131.09 million from 2022-2027; The rising demand for earth observation-related applications will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LEO satellite market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,131.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including rising demand for earth observation-related applications, low-cost solution deployment through micro and nanosatellites, and rapid development and deployment of LEO satellites. However, stringent government regulations may impede market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LEO Satellite Market 2023-2027

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for earth observation-related applications is notably driving market growth.

The Earth observation industry is constantly evolving and expects seamless integration of new technologies, acquired modalities, and unconventional data sources.

Earth observation satellites are equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced remote sensing technology to improve the quality of earth observation images.

Such high-quality images and associated data are in high demand in various fields such as science, research and development, and defense.

Such factors are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global LEO Satellite Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (small satellite, medium satellite, large satellite, and cube satellite) and end-user (commercial use, government and military use, and others).

The market share growth of the small satellite segment is estimated to be significant during the forecast period. Small satellites are also called nanosatellites. Small LEO satellites for commercial applications are used for space observation programs, interplanetary missions, orbital system testing, or biomedical research. It also provides a gateway to developing space programs for countries that have not yet joined the space race. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period

Geography Overview

By geography, the global LEO satellite market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global LEO satellite market.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of LEO satellites for military and civilian applications is becoming very common in the region. As a result, many small private technology providers are investing in the development and deployment of satellite-based services. In addition, NASA has initiated several research and development projects and is investing heavily in developing advanced military satellites for communications and surveillance. Such factors will boost the demand for LEO satellites in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Global LEO Satellite Market – Market Dynamic

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing satellite-based telemetry applications is the primary trend in the market.

Satellite telemetry is used in various civil, commercial, government, and military applications. It is used by researchers to track the movements of animals and birds on Earth.

Such tracking is performed using orbiting satellites. These satellites receive radio signals from transmitters mounted on targets.

In this way, researchers receive up-to-date information about the movement of the target location. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

There are several space laws that are hindering the growth of the LEO satellite market.

The US has the most robust and detailed national space law and regulatory system that addresses space activities of any country. Many nations have modeled their laws on those of the US.

In July 2020 , the UK Government announced the launch of its public consultation on regulations implementing the Space Industry Act 2018 (SIA 2018).

, the UK Government announced the launch of its public consultation on regulations implementing the Space Industry Act 2018 (SIA 2018). Similarly, the SIA 2018 is the legislative framework that will underpin the UK commercial spaceflight program. Space activities of the UK entities are currently governed by the Outer Space Act 1986 (OSA 1986), which requires licenses for an overseas launch of a satellite or operating a satellite in orbit.

Such stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this LEO Satellite Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the LEO satellite market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the LEO satellite market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the LEO satellite market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of LEO satellite market vendors

LEO Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,131.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, GomSpace AS, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kepler Communications Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, OneWeb Holdings Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Telesat Corp., Thales, The Boeing Co., and BAE Systems Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

