Leoguar Bikes Taps Into 30-Year Manufacturing Expertise to Set New Standards in E-Bike Design and Quality

HOUSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leoguar Bikes, a new contender in the American e-bike market, is creating a buzz with its entry. Their 30-year history of manufacturing several bicycle brands known worldwide is featured in the unmatched quality and attractive pricing they are introducing to the electric bike industry.

Compact, stylish, and incredibly efficient, Leoguar Flippo transforms your travel with ease. 20" Folding Electric Bike | Up to 60 Miles Range Per Charge | $1,299.00 Introductory Price | Leoguar Flippo 26" Fat Tire Electric Bike | 750W Motor | $1,799.00 Introductory Price | Leoguar Strider

Leoguar Bikes has invested significantly in R&D, resulting in three distinct e-bike models , each available in 3-4 color styles, catering to diverse preferences. The Flippo features a whopping 480Wh battery and a 48V, 350W high-efficiency motor, while Strider takes it a notch higher with a 720Wh battery running on a 750W motor to provide unmatched performance and stability for riders seeking to explore rugged terrain. Furthermore, Leoguar commits to continuously developing new e-bike lineups to meet evolving market demands.

Leoguar electric bikes power your life beyond infinity, cruising at speeds of up to 20mph, and boasting a long range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. Leoguar Flippo folding electric bike is now available for $1299, while the Leoguar Strider fat tire electric bike sells at $1799. Leoguar's commitment to aesthetics is evident in the sleek design, making these e-bikes as stylish as they are functional.

The COO of Leoguar highlights Ray Keener's significant insight into the e-bike industry, affirming, "E-bike sales in the U.S. have surged by 300% over the last five years." This sentiment echoes across the retail landscape, with an increasing number of voices heralding, "E-bikes are the future."

Feedback from Leoguar users highlights the impressive combination of power, comfort, and style. Leoguar bikes are carefully made to ensure a smooth experience from purchase to after-sales support. Certified technicians employ genuine Leoguar parts, empowering riders to personalize their e-bikes while ensuring peak performance and longevity.

With Leoguar fast electric bikes , riders can confidently embark on adventures, knowing they're supported every step of the way. This combination of functionality and fashion quickly establishes Leoguar as a brand to watch in the e-bike market.

About Leoguar Bikes

From starting as a one-man shop 30 years ago to becoming an OEM for renowned bicycle brands worldwide, Leoguar has continually evolved into skilled manufacturers and designers, boasting their R&D group. To schedule services or reach out to Leoguarbikes's dedicated team, please visit www.leoguarbikes.com .

