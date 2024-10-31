Leoguar Rolls Out Sprint Utility Ebike at $999: Combining Fat Tire Stability with a Universal 3-in-1 Rear Mount for Urban Life

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leoguar, a leader in electric bike innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its newest model, the Sprint Utility Ebike -a fat tire ebike built to meet the needs of everyday riders. Sporting a sleek matte black frame with premium gold accents, this commuter ebike is designed for students, busy parents, and utility professionals seeking a stylish, reliable, and efficient way to get around.

Leoguar Sprint Fat Tire Utility Ebike | $999.00 Introductory Price | 2-year Warranty

"Our goal with the Sprint Fat Tire Utility Ebike is to make high-quality ebikes accessible at a price that's truly affordable," said Leoguar's COO. "We want more people to experience the fun and convenience of ebike riding and to see firsthand how these bikes can add value to their daily lives."

At the heart of this Leoguar fat tire electric bike are its 20" x 3.0" fat tires, which provide unbeatable traction and stability. Whether navigating smooth utility streets or rougher urban terrains, these tires ensure a cushioned, balanced ride, offering riders enhanced control and comfort in any setting.

One of the standout features is the 48V 13.2Ah removable down-tube battery, equipped with patented dual-lock technology. This advanced battery offers up to 55 miles of range on a single charge, making it ideal for longer commutes or daily errands without the constant worry of recharging. Its streamlined design integrates seamlessly into the bike, maintaining the bike's sleek and minimalist appearance.

With Shimano 7-speed gears for smooth transitions and hydraulic brakes for precise stopping power, the Sprint Utility Ebike is engineered for superior performance. The LCD display provides real-time ride information, while the sturdy Ursus kickstand ensures stability when parked.

Comfort hasn't been overlooked, with dual-shoulder front fork suspension and a breathable saddle to ensure a smooth, comfortable ride. Adding to its practicality, the rear rack features a 3-in-1 mount, allowing riders to attach a baby seat, passenger seat, or rear basket, making it an all-in-one solution for utility commuting.

The Sprint fat tire ebike is now available for purchase at $999. For more information, please visit https://leoguarbikes.com/.

About Leoguar:

Leoguar is a leading innovator in the e-bike industry, known for designing high-quality, stylish, and utility ebikes. With a commitment to performance and practicality, Leoguar aims to make urban commuting more efficient and enjoyable.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Leoguar Electric Bikes