Leoguar Unveils Trailblazer: A Premium Off-Road Electric Mountain Bike for Elite Riders

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leoguar, known for its innovative electric bikes , was excited to announce the launch of the Trailblazer - a premium mid-drive electric bike crafted for riders who crave high-performance off-road experiences. This bike promises a blend of power, precision, and versatility, making it perfect for tackling rugged terrains while ensuring comfort and style.

Trailblazer Mid-drive Motor EMTB | $3999.00 Introductory Price | 2-year Warranty

At the heart of the Trailblazer is a peak 1000W mid-drive motor that delivers an impressive 100Nm of torque, easily conquering steep hills and rocky trails. The Shimano 10-speed gear system allows for smooth transitions between terrains, making it suitable for both city rides and extreme outdoor adventures. With a top speed of 20 MPH, it offers both power and precision for any riding experience.

"The Trailblazer represents the future of eMTB technology, merging power with precision to elevate the riding experience," said Johnny, Founder and CEO of Leoguar. "With over 30 years of engineering expertise, we're excited to redefine what riders expect from an electric mountain bike."

One standout feature of the Trailblazer is its 720Wh integrated battery, providing up to 100 miles on a single charge. The patented dual-lock design offers both security and seamless integration into the sleek aluminum frame. Riders can easily remove the battery for charging, and the color display includes password protection, offering real-time insights on speed and battery life.

This mid drive ebike features RockShox front forks and a rear damper for smooth rides over rough terrain. With dual hydraulic disc brakes, riders can enjoy immediate stopping power in all conditions.

Designed for riders between 5'3" and 6'5" and accommodating a payload of up to 275 lbs, the Trailblazer weighs 55 lbs, combining strength with maneuverability. Its Maxxis 27.5" x 2.6" tires ensure exceptional traction and stability on challenging surfaces.

"The Trailblazer isn't just an electric mountain bike; it's a celebration of what happens when cutting-edge technology meets a spirit of exploration," Johnny added.

Now available for purchase at $3,999, the Trailblazer is ready to redefine off-road e-biking.

About Leoguar:

Leoguar was founded by Johnny, an engineer with over 30 years of OEM experience in the cycling industry. Drawing inspiration from Native American culture, Leoguar designs premium all-terrain e-bikes that blend elegance with power.

