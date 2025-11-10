LEOLA, A NEW CULINARY DESTINATION BY CHEF SCOTT CONANT, OPENS AT BAHA MAR

The luxury Nassau resort welcomes guests to a new Italian dining experience by celebrated chef and TV personality

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the Caribbean's leading integrated luxury resort in The Bahamas, is thrilled to announce Leola, the newest restaurant by acclaimed chef and restaurateur Scott Conant, is now open at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

Conant, the two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, celebrated cookbook author, and media personality, sets a new benchmark for Italian dining with Leola, perfectly balancing soulful cuisine with glamour and approachable luxury to create a bold new standard for dining in The Bahamas.

"Baha Mar continues to define culinary excellence throughout the Caribbean, thanks to our outstanding restaurants and world-class chef partners," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "For many years, Chef Scott Conant has been a passionate champion and valued friend of Baha Mar, and we're honored to officially welcome him and his talented culinary team into our dining portfolio. Leola is a stunning addition that beautifully captures his creativity and hospitality."

Set within an expansive 8,800-square-foot space, Leola offers a refined and immersive culinary experience featuring a 106-seat main dining room, an equally spacious 130-seat outdoor terrace, two bars and a private dining room.

Designed by Restoration Hardware, the space evokes the elegance and allure of a 1920s Italian speakeasy while remaining welcoming and family-friendly. Guests are transported to a bygone era through rich velvet furnishings, gilded detailing, ornate chandeliers, and warm, ambient lighting that creates an atmosphere that combines timelessness and modern sophistication.

"Bringing Leola to life at Baha Mar has been a longtime dream of mine," said Chef Scott Conant. "Watching it all come together has been an incredible experience. The beauty and spirit of The Bahamas have always inspired me, making it the perfect setting for a restaurant that feels both personal and inviting. With Leola, we're bringing together the kind of food and hospitality I love: warm, soulful, and rooted in connection."

The name Leola is Chef Conant's playful twist on leone, the Italian word for lion. It also serves as a heartfelt nod to his grandfather who often used the word with jovial affection throughout Conant's childhood.

The menu is a skillful blend of classic Italian cuisine and modern touches, showcasing Conant's signature style of soulful simplicity and refined technique. Each dish is crafted with precision and passion, highlighting the beauty of seasonal ingredients and the depth of traditional flavors. Standout offerings include Leola Antipasto with imported charcuterie, cheeses, and accouterments for the table to share, 100-Layer Eggplant Parmigiana with pomodoro sauce and basil, Farro & Vegetable Risotto with Short Rib ragu prepared "Genovese Style" and topped with horseradish agliata, Pasta al Pomodoro with chef's signature sauce, Rigatoni with jumbo lump crab and Calabrian chili bottarga pangrattato, Foie Gras Tortelli in balsamico tradizionale, and Veal Parmigiano with baby tomato sauce, four cheese fonduta, burrata and basil salad (serves 4-6 people).

The beverage program features an extensive selection of Old World wines, with an emphasis on Italian Barolo vintages, alongside a robust cocktail menu.

Leola is located on the casino level of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and joins other celebrated concepts such as the newly opened Jon Batiste's Jazz Club, Marcus Samuelsson's Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Daniel Boulud's Cafe Boulud, Dario Cecchini's Carna and more.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

About Scott Conant

Scott Conant is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and media personality. With a career spanning almost four decades, Conant brings a deft touch and unwavering passion to creating culinary experiences with thoughtful hospitality and soulful cuisine. His portfolio of acclaimed restaurants includes The Americano in Atlanta, Georgia, and Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, New York. Conant has been a popular presence on Food Network as a recurring judge on "Chopped" since 2009 and frequent co-host on "Beat Bobby Flay." Conant has published four cookbooks to date with the most recent one in 2021, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen.

