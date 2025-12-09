LeoLabs Receives Contract from the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Space Force To Jointly License Its Object Catalog for Space Safety and Security Missions

Contract leverages the nation's leading commercial source of persistent Orbital Intelligence in Low Earth Orbit to support TraCSS and JCO mission requirements

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, the world's leading mission partner for persistent Orbital Intelligence, announced it was awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) Office of Space Commerce (OSC) and the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Joint Commercial Operations cell (JCO) to license access to the company's Object Catalog. The contract, awarded on 30 September 2025, marks the first time multiple agencies across the U.S. government are collaborating to utilize LeoLabs' space surveillance data at scale to support multiple space safety and security missions to provide best value to the American taxpayer. This milestone aligns with the Presidential Executive Order (EO) on Ensuring Commercial, Cost-Effective Solutions in Federal Contracts, demonstrating the EO's success in driving interagency adoption of innovative, efficient commercial technologies to enhance national space interests.

This interagency adoption signals LeoLabs' emergence as the nation's leading commercial source of persistent Orbital Intelligence. LeoLabs maintains the highest quality and most comprehensive commercial catalog of objects and activity in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at nearly 25,000 resident space objects. The company currently tracks 99.3% of the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) public catalog, including 99.96% of all satellites and 98.56% of all debris. Under this contract, it will deliver its full public catalog, as well as radar observations, object state updates, and maneuver detection data, to the USSF Unified Data Library (UDL) for use by the OSC and the JCO.

The OSC will evaluate how to best integrate a fully commercial catalog into the Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS). TraCSS users and development partners will now be able to understand how LeoLabs data can deliver timely and actionable alerts and insights for the space safety mission in LEO. The JCO will also receive full access to LeoLabs Object Catalog for Space Domain Awareness, building on the work LeoLabs had been doing to monitor and conduct threat assessments for adversarial spacecraft in LEO.

"We are excited to demonstrate how LeoLabs can take on critical missions that until recently were exclusively supported by the U.S. Government," said LeoLabs CEO Tony Frazier.

This contract is among several LeoLabs received from the U.S. Government in 2025 to address escalating threats in space by leveraging the company's foundational data and next-generation radar technology. It has grown its U.S. Government bookings by over 180% since 2024, with $29.4M in contract awards year to date as of September 2025.

In June, LeoLabs was selected for TraCSS' Commercial Collision Avoidance Gap Pathfinder effort, which addresses the period immediately after launch when there is an elevated window of collision risk. In August, LeoLabs entered a Space Act Agreement with NASA to evaluate the company's data and determine its applications for new NASA conjunction assessment missions. The Space Act agreement will further validate that LeoLabs data can be integrated with other data sources, including DoD data, for broader U.S. Government applications.

In addition, LeoLabs received two awards from USSF SpaceWERX to advance and proliferate its next-generation radars that enhance the company's ability to detect and characterize emerging threats and unlock new mission areas, such as tracking hypersonic activity and objects in very low Earth orbit (VLEO). Under a Strategic Funding Increase, LeoLabs is building an Ultra High Frequency Seeker-class radar in the lndo­Pacific region. Under a Tactical Funding Increase, LeoLabs is developing a software upgrade to detect and track foreign launches to deploy aboard Scout, the mobile radar class the company unveiled in April.

About LeoLabs

LeoLabs enables military space commands, civil government agencies, and commercial operators to confidently detect, track, characterize, and respond to threats in space. Our proliferated, multi-mission radar network, real-time orbital data catalog, and AI-powered analytics support secure, safe, and dynamic space operations.

SOURCE LeoLabs, Inc.