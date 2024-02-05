LeoLabs Selected for U.S. Space System Command's Space Domain Awareness TAP Lab Accelerator

The company will demonstrate its AI-powered solutions for Combat ID and Space Battle Management as part of the Apollo Accelerator Cohort II

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, the company with the largest and most comprehensive commercial catalog of objects in low Earth orbit, today announced it has been selected to participate in the U.S. Space Systems Command's Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Tools Applications and Processing (TAP) Lab Apollo Accelerator. This program enables LeoLabs to demonstrate its AI-powered solutions for Combat ID and Space Battle Management.

"Maintaining a continuous watch of space is critical to prevent surprise and secure this domain," said LeoLabs CEO Dan Ceperley. "As the commercial leader in all-weather, 24/7 radar coverage of low Earth orbit, we're uniquely positioned to leverage the millions of data points we receive daily to build powerful AI tools that continuously monitor, characterize, and alert anomalous space activity. Our team is excited to showcase these tools during TAP Lab."

During the three-month TAP Lab cycle, LeoLabs will further test and refine its solutions for SDA by responding to a given scenario related to threat warning and assessment. This includes the company's solutions for object characterization, maneuver detection, non-cooperative launch tracking, and patterns-of-life analysis, as well as its management dashboards.

Since 2016, LeoLabs has transformed space operations by increasing the visibility of the more than 20,000 objects in low Earth orbit (LEO). Using advanced technology, the company operates a 24/7 virtual global space operations center, processing millions of daily object measurements into critical insights for both commercial and government operators to ensure space safety, security, and sustainability. LeoLabs has built a global proliferated network of 10 radars providing coverage of space activities over the Southern Hemisphere, Northern Hemisphere, and Equator.

About LeoLabs (www.leolabs.space) LeoLabs is transforming the way satellite operators, commercial enterprises and federal agencies across the world launch and track missions in low Earth orbit. Through its vertically integrated technology system, Vertex™, LeoLabs delivers the superior information needed to succeed in today's space race. With unmatched LEO coverage, real-time tracking and powerful insights, companies and governments rely on LeoLabs to safely innovate and execute a wide array of operations in space.

