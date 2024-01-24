Leon Capital Expands Leadership Team, Names Cory Calvert Head of Capital Formation

Leon Capital is focused on delivering a new model that provides an attractive alternative to traditional fund management, with full alignment over sustained periods of time.

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leon Capital Group (Leon), a diversified holding company with operating businesses in the real estate, healthcare, technology, and financial services industries, announced it has named Cory Calvert as Head of Capital Formation for Leon's investment management company.

Leon Capital Group announced it has named Cory Calvert as Head of Capital Formation for Leon's investment management company.

As head of capital formation, Calvert is responsible for the strategic development of Leon's fund management business. He additionally oversees co-investment capital raising within the organization's mature holdings. Calvert and his team are also tasked with actively identifying minority investments in Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), helping facilitate their expansion and operational growth. "Cory's history of building long-term partnerships aligns perfectly with our philosophy at Leon," noted David Cocanougher, President of the firm's Real Estate business.

Fernando De Leon, CEO of Leon Capital Group noted, "Over the last 15 years, we've built 12 operating businesses from the ground up and made over 800 individual investments within those platforms. Most of the gains from that work have accrued to the family office and to our employees. As we begin our journey into the investment management business, my goal is to share our talent in compounding capital with other investors—teachers, police officers, and construction workers, many of whom have a similar immigrant experience as mine—and to positively impact their financial future."

Prior to joining Leon, Calvert served as Head of US Wealth at Apollo Global Management, overseeing the RIA/IBD distribution channel. His career in alternative investments has also seen him hold the role of CEO/Head of Distribution at Griffin Capital Securities and as National Sales Manager at Cole Capital. Calvert holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the University of Denver College of Law.

"I am excited to join Leon Capital Group, as we work to provide differentiated investment solutions and innovative partnership opportunities to our clients; it's a tremendous opportunity to step into this new role," said Calvert. "I look forward to working with our investor partners to deliver excellent returns."

About Leon Capital Group:

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital, where it operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. The firm started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

