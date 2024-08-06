Leon Capital Group Partners with iCapital® to Expand Access to Unique Investment Opportunities

Innovative Collaboration Enhances Access to Leon's Investment Strategies for Financial Advisors and High-Net-Worth Investors

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leon Capital Group (Leon, Leon Capital), a single-family office known for its long-term outperformance of institutional peers, proudly announces its partnership with iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Leon, which until recently primarily utilized its balance sheet and only allowed co-investment from fellow single-family offices. Now, Leon's fund offering will be available on iCapital Marketplace, providing wealth managers and high-net-worth individuals seamless, transparent access to innovative approaches to real estate, healthcare, credit, and other alternative investments. As a result, private investors will benefit from Leon's enhanced return profile and broad diversification that institutions and select family offices have long enjoyed.

Currently overseeing approximately $10 billion of private assets in its family office, Leon now seeks to reach an audience of advisors, investors, and partners to share and grow its investment network. By opening its investment vehicles to third party investors, the company seeks to expand access to investments that maximize alignment of interest via an outsized General Partner ("GP") capital commitment to each investment vehicle.

Leon's large capital commitments to its fund offerings result in enhanced focus on generating returns and minimizes the conflicts of interest impacting downstream decision-making. Assets in Leon's real estate portfolios, for instance, have each been evaluated, priced, and developed separately for their individual risk-return profile, eschewing any focus on capturing fees from scaled asset deployment. The result of Leon's alignment is true diversification across individually selected assets. This disciplined approach has benefited stakeholders of Leon Capital for over 15 years, and the company is excited to now share this with a much broader investor audience through its partnership with iCapital.

Financial advisors and qualified investors can now access Leon Capital's diverse portfolio of funds through iCapital's intuitive and user-friendly platform. iCapital's robust technology simplifies the investment process, providing efficient, end-to-end fund administration, reporting, and compliance services that enable investors to redirect more focus to achieving their investment goals.

"Partnering with iCapital is a transformative step for Leon Capital," said Cory Calvert, Head of Capital Transformation at Leon Capital Group. "We are excited to bring our institutional-quality investment strategies to a broader audience. iCapital's cutting-edge platform aligns perfectly with our vision of providing unparalleled access and transparency in alternative investing."

Both Leon Capital and iCapital share a commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering superior investment performance. This partnership underscores their dedication to empowering investors and a focus on delivering quality investment opportunities and technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leon Capital Group to iCapital Marketplace," said Dan Vene, Managing Director, Co-Founder and Co-Head of iCapital Solutions. "Together, we are committed to expanding access to alternative investments and enhancing the investor experience."

