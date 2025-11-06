Leon Harris Champions Academic Futures with New Road to Recovery Scholarship for Students Overcoming Adversity

BALTIMORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are building a brighter future through higher education following a recovery journey. Founded by award-winning journalist Leon Harris, this initiative provides critical support for students demonstrating remarkable resilience and a commitment to personal growth.

The scholarship recognizes that the path to recovery builds unique strengths—perseverance, self-awareness, and a profound appreciation for second chances. Leon Harris has established this program to support students who channel these strengths into their academic and professional ambitions. The scholarship is a one-time $1,000 award designed to assist with educational expenses.

"Individuals who have navigated the challenges of recovery possess a depth of character and perspective that is invaluable in any academic setting and future career," says Leon Harris. "This scholarship aims to acknowledge their courage and invest in their potential to become leaders and change-makers."

Applicants for the Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. institution. A central component of the application is an original 500-700 word essay. The essay prompt asks students to reflect on the question: "How has your recovery journey shaped your outlook on education and life, and how do you plan to use your education to inspire or create change for yourself and others?"

The application window is open until June 15, 2026. All submissions must be received by this date to be considered. The selected recipient will be announced on July 15, 2026.

Leon Harris brings a lifetime of storytelling and mentorship to this endeavor. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades at major networks including CNN, NBC4, and WJLA-TV, Leon Harris has dedicated his professional life to sharing impactful human stories.

The scholarship fund is a standalone initiative created by Leon Harris to directly support the next generation of students who are turning their lives around through education. It is not affiliated with any larger corporate or institutional entity, reflecting a personal commitment from its founder.

For further details on eligibility criteria, the application process, and to submit an essay, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the official website.

