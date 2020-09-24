Leon Medical Centers, Inc. Is Awarded The Coveted HIMSS Stage 7 Designation

"We are honored to receive this highly coveted recognition from HIMSS and would like to thank everyone in our organization for their steadfast dedication and commitment to our patients," said Albert Maury, President and CEO of Leon Medical Centers. "We are committed to providing an array of the highest-quality healthcare services and thrive to continue improving our patient outcomes, ensuring that they are receiving the best performing outpatient services available," added Maury.

Leon Medical Centers is the only Medicare Advantage medical center in the entire country that has received the internationally recognized and prestigious distinction, which honors healthcare institutions that use technology at the most advanced levels and more importantly use it to measurably improve their patients' lives.

"HIMSS congratulates Leon Medical Centers for achieving Stage 7 on the outpatient EMR Adoption Model (O-EMRAM). Stage 7 represents a culture of continuous improvement and care throughout the organization. Their efforts have allowed Leon Medical Centers to create a true medical home for the residents of Miami." said Philip W. Bradley, FHIMSS, HIMSS Analytics Regional Director, North America.

Leon Medical Centers joins a prestigious group of HIMSS 7 recipients such as the Cleveland Clinic, UMass Memorial Health Care, University of North Carolina Health Care (Chapel Hill), Spring Hill Medical Center, and Duke Health among others.

About Leon Medical Centers, Inc.

Established in 1996, Leon Medical Centers has grown to become one of Miami's leading healthcare services providers, serving Medicare patients in seven conveniently located centers throughout Miami-Dade County, and at satellite locations in various South Florida hospitals. Learn more about Leon Medical Centers at http://www.leonmedicalcenters.com , and at @leon.medical on Instagram, @LeonMedicalCenters on Facebook, and @LeonMedical on Twitter.

About HIMSS Analytics

HIMSS Analytics is a global healthcare IT market intelligence, research, and standards organization assisting clientele in both healthcare delivery and healthcare technology solutions business development to make lasting improvements in efficiency and performance. www.himssanalytics.org

