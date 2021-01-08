Leon Medical Centers, LLC Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

DORAL, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leon Medical Centers, LLC ("Leon Medical") today announced that a recent event may have impacted the security of personal information relating to certain residents of Florida. While Leon Medical is still in the process of identifying impacted individuals and preparing direct written notification letters regarding the incident to them as soon as possible, we are now providing information to the media about the event and steps individuals may take to better protect against the possibility of identity theft and fraud, should they feel it is necessary to do so.

What Happened? On November 8, 2020, Leon Medical learned that it was the target of a cybercriminal attack and that portions of our computer network were infected with malware. We immediately took systems offline and, with the help of cybersecurity professionals, launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. On November 9, 2020, we received confirmation that certain files stored within Leon Medical's environment that contain personal information had been accessed by the cybercriminals.

What Information Was Involved? Leon Medical determined that the type of information potentially impacted may vary significantly by individual and that the following types of information may be impacted: name, contact information, Social Security number, financial information, date of birth, family information, medical record number, Medicaid number, prescription information, medical and/or clinical information including diagnosis and treatment history, and health insurance information.

What Leon Medical is Doing. Leon Medical takes the privacy and security of sensitive information within its care very seriously. In response to this incident, Leon Medical took immediate steps to identify the issues that allowed unauthorized access to its databases to occur and is working hard to address them. Leon Medical is still in the process of a thorough review to identify all individuals whose information was impacted by this incident and will be providing written notice as soon as possible to individuals that Leon Medical determines have been impacted by this incident.

At this time, Leon Medical has already notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Florida Attorney General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and prominent news media outlets throughout the State of Florida. Leon Medical may continue to notify other appropriate authorities as it learns more.

What Potentially Affected Individuals Can Do? Individuals who believe they may be impacted by this incident can call the dedicated confidential assistance line detailed below or find out more about how to protect against potential identity theft and fraud in the below section Steps You Can Take to Prevent Fraud and Identity Theft.

For More Information. If you believe you may have been impacted by this incident and have questions, please call Leon Medical's dedicated assistance line at 855-914-4725 between the hours of 9am – 9pm ET.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO BETTER PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION

We encourage you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review your account statements, and to monitor your credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

You have the right to place a "security freeze" on your credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in your credit report without your express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, you have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on your file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 2002 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19106 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

