Leon Multifamily Announces Pre-Leasing at The Evergrove for Spring 2024

Leander's newest eco-chic apartments are carefully designed to meet the demands of Austin's dynamic rental market

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evergrove, Leon Multifamily's newest highly anticipated luxury residential community located just north of Austin in Leander, Texas, is thrilled to announce pre-leasing for its exquisite apartment homes will begin this spring.

"We are excited to introduce Evergrove to the vibrant Austin rental market," said David Cocanougher, President of the Multifamily Division at Leon Capital Group. "Our community not only offers luxurious amenities and modern living spaces but also addresses the evolving needs and preferences of today's renters."

The Evergrove is the area's newest eco-chic apartment community, offering luxury living with spacious floor plans and a pet-friendly environment.

"As the Austin rental market continues to experience significant growth, and with more people relocating to the region, The Evergrove will provide residents an upscale housing option in a desirable location north of Austin," said Cocanougher.

Situated amidst the rolling hills and scenic landscapes of Leander, The Evergrove offers residents stunning views of the surrounding natural beauty, providing a serene escape from the city while still offering easy access to downtown Austin. The Evergrove provides residents with the perfect balance between urban convenience and suburban tranquility, appealing to those seeking a retreat from the city center.

"As rental prices continue to rise in Austin, The Evergrove offers tenants luxurious amenities and modern living spaces at competitive rental rates," said Crystal Martin, Managing Director, Asset Management, Leon Multifamily. "The Evergrove features state-of-the-art facilities and contemporary design elements that cater to the preferences of today's discerning renters."

Prospective residents are invited to visit The Evergrove website at LiveTheEvergrove.com to learn more about available floor plans, amenities, and leasing options. Virtual or in-person tours are available to experience the beauty and elegance of Evergrove firsthand.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your place in this exclusive community. Please submit an inquiry at www.LiveTheEvergrove.com to get on the list for a sneak peek coming soon!

About The Evergrove

Evergrove is a premier luxury residential community located just north of Austin in Leander, Texas. Offering a harmonious blend of modern convenience and natural beauty, Evergrove provides residents with upscale apartment homes, resort-style amenities, and breathtaking views, meeting the demands of Austin's dynamic rental market. For more information, visit LiveTheEvergrove.com.

About Leon Multifamily:

Leon Multifamily, part of Leon Capital Group, is a prominent real estate investment and development firm with a proven track record of success across multiple markets. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and community-building, Leon Multifamily strives to create sustainable and thriving developments that have a positive impact in the community while also focusing on creating exceptional living spaces that elevate the rental experience. Learn more about Leon Multifamily at https://LeonCapitalGroup.com/Multifamily/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ann Obeney

Head of Communications

Leon Capital Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Leon Multifamily