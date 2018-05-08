Leonard Bernstein's Complete Works As Composer Collected Together For First Time As Comprehensive 26 CD + 3 DVD Box Set

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonard Bernstein unquestionably was one of the most astonishing and dazzling personalities in the world of music. He bestrode the musical scene in the second half of the 20th century like few others: Composer, conductor, pianist, educator; but it was as a great communicator – of music and through music – that every facet of his life and legacy is bound together. He was a Renaissance man, a multifaceted genius, but it was his career as a composer that meant the very most to him.
To celebrate the upcoming centennial of his birth on August 25, 2018 and his remarkable body of work as a composer, Deutsche Grammophon/UMe will release Bernstein: Complete Works, a massive 26 CD and 3 DVD deluxe, limited-edition box set collecting together for the first time all his published compositions. Curated with the full support of the Leonard Bernstein Estate, this landmark set – as complete a set as is currently possible to assemble – will be available May 11. The collection proudly celebrates the compositional heritage bequeathed the world by one of the 20th century's most important musical figures, and includes the music he composed for orchestra and chamber ensembles, opera and musicals, ballet, film, his incidental music, vocal scores and piano music. The set is rounded out with a beautiful 140-page book with extensive documentation in English, French and German, numerous photographs from the Deutsche Grammophon archives, a forward by Craig Urquhart, Senior Consultant to the Leonard Bernstein Office, and a new essay on Bernstein's composing life by Nigel Simeone, editor of The Bernstein Letters. See below for the full repertoire included and view the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bwu7gcawewM&feature=youtu.be
Considering how busy Bernstein was with all his other activities – conducting, educating, advocating for justice and human rights, and raising a family – it is astonishing what a substantial body of work he left behind. Though there is much material that remains unpublished – including songs, chamber music, juvenilia and even an entire musical – this collection substantially encompasses the scope of the works he published in his lifetime. The comprehensive collection contains Bernstein conducting Bernstein including Symphonies 1-3, Dybbuk: Suites 1 & 2, Facsimile, Fancy Free, A Quiet Place, Songfest and more; his earliest known works, an array of live recordings and the full recordings of his Broadway creations West Side Story, On the Town and Candide as well as his complete compositions for orchestra, concertos, and choral works.
To compliment the recordings from the vaults of DG, a number of new recordings were made expressly for this edition. Included are a recording of Mass by the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin and featuring three choirs and a line-up of no less than nineteen vocalists (also available separately); American pianist Katie Mahan's survey of Bernstein's piano music from the early Sonata (1938) through to Thirteen Anniversaries (1988), as well as her collaboration with mezzo-soprano Angela Brower; chamber music for brass and wind ensembles by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Variations on an Octatonic Scale with Lucie Horsch on recorder and Kian Soltani on cello; and more. Other artists on the collection include Michael Tilson Thomas, The Phillip Jones Brass Ensemble, Broadway star Linda Eder and Superstars of the operatic stage, Samuel Ramer, Thomas Hampson, June Anderson, Frederica von Stade, Jose Carreras, Marilyn Horne, and the legendary Billie Holliday who sings "Big Stuff" from Fancy Free.
Three captivating DVDs complete the 29-disc multimedia collection: "The Gift of Music," an intimate portrait of Bernstein featuring archival footage from every aspect and phase of his extraordinary career – as conductor, composer, pianist, teacher and humanitarian; "Candide," a filmed live recording of Bernstein conducting Candide, drawn from two London Barbican performances in December 1989; and "The Making Of West Side Story," the acclaimed behind-the-scenes story of the recording of West Side Story, with all its triumphs and tribulations.
Bernstein: Complete Works follows the release of another monumental box set by Deutsche Grammophon/UMe, Bernstein: Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca. Released March 9, the 158-disc set contains all of Bernstein's recordings as a conductor for DG and Decca, together with his complete DG/Unitel DVD catalog. Comprising 121 CDs, 36 DVDs and a Blu-ray audio disc, it features such legendary recordings as Wagner's Tristan und Isolde (1981), Bizet's Carmen (1972), works by Stravinsky and Shostakovich and, of course, the complete symphonies of Beethoven and Mahler. Purchase Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca: https://UMe.lnk.to/BernsteinCompleteRecordingsPR
Universal Music Group is celebrating Bernstein's remarkable legacy all year with an incredible array of recordings ranging from spectacular new releases to reissues reflecting some of the many high points of this multifaceted musician's rich and varied career. The year began with the release of new deluxe hardcover editions of Candide and West Side Story and most recently saw the release of box sets for perhaps the most famous of Bernstein's recordings, his Beethoven symphonies with the Vienna Philharmonic. They are now available as a 5 CD and Blu-ray audio disc box, on which they are presented for the first time in surround sound, and on vinyl as a 9 LP limited edition set. For more info and to purchase, visit: https://www.deutschegrammophon.com/us/album/bernstein-100.html
Leonard Bernstein at 100 is a two-year global celebration of the life and career of the 20th century cultural giant, featuring more than 2,500 events on six continents. It kicked off at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 22, 2017 which officially launched the celebrations that will continue worldwide through the end of August 2019. Festive performances and events will take place across the globe (for complete listings, visit the calendar). Several exhibitions honoring Bernstein have recently opened. The Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles is presenting "Leonard Bernstein at 100," organized by the GRAMMY Museum® and curated by its founding executive director and renowned music historian, Robert Santelli. Drawing from more than 150 photographs, personal items, papers, scores, correspondence, costumes, furniture, and films, Leonard Bernstein at 100, which just opened April 26 and will run to September 2, 2018, marks the official exhibit of the centennial and is the most comprehensive retrospective of Bernstein's life and career ever staged in a museum setting. Following the LA exhibition, Leonard Bernstein at 100 will travel to cities across the U.S. Additionally, the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia is celebrating Bernstein with the immersive exhibition "Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music," now through September.
REPERTOIRE
CD1 - SYMPHONY NO.1 "JEREMIAH" (1942) Live recording
For Orchestra and Mezzo-Soprano
Christa Ludwig
CONCERTO FOR ORCHESTRA ("JUBILEE GAMES") (1989)
For Orchestra and Baritone
José Eduardo
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CD2 - SYMPHONY NO.2 "THE AGE OF ANXIETY" (1949, revised 1965) Live recording
For Piano and Orchestra
Lukas Foss (piano)
SYMPHONY NO.3 "KADDISH" (1963, revised 1977)
For Orchestra, Mixed Chorus, Boys' Choir, Speaker and Soprano Solo
Michael Wager speaker · Montserrat Caballé soprano
Wiener Jeunesse-Chor · Wiener Sängerknaben
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CD3 - HALIL (1981) Live recording
Nocturne for Solo Flute, String Orchestra and Percussion
Jean-Pierre Rampal (flute)
THREE MEDITATIONS FROM "MASS" (1977) Live recording
For Cello and Orchestra
Mstislav Rostropovich (cello)
ON THE WATERFRONT (1955) Live recording
Symphonic suite from the film
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
PRELUDE, FUGUE AND RIFFS (1949) Live recording
For Solo Clarinet and Jazz Ensemble
Peter Schmidl (clarinet) · Wiener Philharmoniker · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CD4 - DYBBUK (1974)
Ballet
SUITE NO.1
For Tenor, Bass-Baritone and Orchestra
Paul Sperry · Bruce Fifer
SUITE NO.2
For Orchestra
New York Philharmonic · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
A QUIET PLACE – ORCHESTRAL SUITE (1983, rev. 1984)
Arranged by Sid Ramin and Michael Tilson Thomas with the assistance of Michael Barrett
London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
CD5 - DIVERTIMENTO (1980) Live recording
For Orchestra
A MUSICAL TOAST (1980) Live recording
For Orchestra
SLAVA! (1977)
A Political Overture for Orchestra
THREE DANCE EPISODES FROM "ON THE TOWN" (1944) Live recording
For Orchestra
FACSIMILE (1946) Live recording
Choreographic Essay for Orchestra
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CBS MUSIC (1977)
For Orchestra
São Paulo Symphony Orchestra · MARIN ALSOP
CD6 - SERENADE (1954) Live recording
For Solo Violin, Harp, Percussion and String Orchestra
Gidon Kremer violin
FANCY FREE (1944) Live recording
Ballet
Ruth Mense (piano)
Big Stuff: Leonard Bernstein (piano & vocals) · Thissy Thiers (bass guitar) · Dicky Tarrach (drums)
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CD7 - ON THE TOWN (1944) Live recording
Musical comedy in two acts
Frederica von Stade · Tyne Daly · Marie McLaughlin · Thomas Hampson · Kurt Ollmann · David Garrison · Samuel Ramey · Evelyn Lear · Cleo Laine · Meriel Dickinson
London Voices · London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
CD8 - PETER PAN (1950)
Incidental music to the play by J.M. Barrie
Linda Eder · Daniel Narducci
Amber Chamber Chorus and Orchestra · ALEXANDER FREY
Bonus
SPRING WILL COME AGAIN
Originally intended for Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth
Linda Eder · Michael Shawn Lewis · Alexander Frey (piano)
CD9 - TROUBLE IN TAHITI (1951)
One-act opera in seven scenes
The M-G-M Orchestra · ARTHUR WINOGRAD
CD10 - WONDERFUL TOWN (1953) Original Broadway production
Musical comedy in two acts
Rosalind Russell Edith Adams George Gaynes Jordan Bentley Robert Galjour
Orchestra and Chorus conducted by LEHMAN ENGEL
CD11-12 - CANDIDE (1989)
A comic operetta in two acts
Jerry Hadley · June Anderson · Adolph Green · Christa Ludwig · Nicolai Gedda · Della Jones · Kurt Ollmann
London Symphony Chorus · London Symphony Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
Bonus
CANDIDE – OVERTURE
The Boston Pops Orchestra · ARTHUR FIEDLER
CD13 - WEST SIDE STORY (1957)
Kiri Te Kanawa · José Carreras · Tatiana Troyanos · Kurt Ollmann · Marilyn Horne singing "Somewhere"
Orchestra and Chorus conducted by LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CD14 - WEST SIDE STORY – SUITE
Arranged for Large Brass Ensemble by Eric Crees
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble · ERIC CREES
SYMPHONIC DANCES FROM "WEST SIDE STORY" (1960) Live recording
Orchestration by Sid Ramin and Irwin Kostal, under the supervision of Leonard Bernstein
Los Angeles Philharmonic · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
SYMPHONIC DANCES FROM "WEST SIDE STORY" (1960)
Orchestration by Sid Ramin and Irwin Kostal, under the supervision of Leonard Bernstein
London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
CD15-16 - A QUIET PLACE (1984) Live recording
Opera in three acts
Chester Ludgin · Beverly Morgan · John Brandstetter · Peter Kazaras · Jean Kraft
ORF Symphonie-Orchester · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CD17 - A WHITE HOUSE CANTATA
Scenes from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in concert
Thomas Hampson · June Anderson · Barbara Hendricks · Kenneth Tarver · Victor Acquah · Keel Watson · Neil Jenkins
London Voices · London Symphony Orchestra · KENT NAGANO
CD18-19 - MASS (1971)
A theatre piece for singers, players, and dancers
The Philadelphia Orchestra · YANNICK NÉZET-SÉGUIN
CD20 - MASS – ORCHESTRAL SUITE (1976)
Arranged and orchestrated by Irwin Kostal
The Boston Pops Orchestra ARTHUR FIEDLER
CHICHESTER PSALMS (1965) Live recording
For Mixed Chorus, Boy Soloist and Orchestra
Soloist of the Wiener Sängerknaben · Wiener Jeunesse-Chor
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
CD21 - SONGFEST (1977)
A cycle of American poems
For Six Singers and Orchestra
Clamma Dale · Rosalind Elias · Nancy Williams · Neil Rosenshein · John Reardon · Donald Gramm
National Symphony Orchestra of Washington · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
ARIAS AND BARCAROLLES (1988)
For Piano Four Hands, Mezzo-Soprano and Baritone
Arranged for Chamber Orchestra by Bruce Coughlin (1993)
Frederica von Stade · Thomas Hampson
London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
CD22 - VOCAL AND CHORAL MUSIC
HASHKIVEINU (1945)
For Cantor, Chorus and Organ
Hans Peter Blochwitz (cantor)
BBC Singers · Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (organ) · AVNER ITAI
SIMCHU-NA (1947)
For Mixed Chorus and Piano
Jean Barr (piano) · Rochester Singers · SAMUEL ADLER
REENAH (1947)
Transcribed for Two-part Chorus
Rochester Singers · SAMUEL ADLER
YIGDAL (1950)
Round for Three Treble Voices and Piano
Eastman Players · Rochester Singers · SAMUEL ADLER
THE LARK (1955)
Incidental Music to the play by Jean Anouilh (2012 Concert Version)
For Mixed Chorus with Countertenor Solo or Septet of Solo Voices a cappella
Claire Bloom (narrator) · Paulo Mestre
São Paulo Symphony Chorus and Orchestra · MARIN ALSOP
WARM-UP (1970)
A Round for Mixed Chorus
Denver St. John's Episcopal Cathedral Choirs · DONALD PEARSON
OLYMPIC HYMN (1981)
For Mixed Choir and Orchestra
L'Orchestra Cinematique · MICHAEL JOHN SIMMONDS
MISSA BREVIS (1988)
For A Cappella Mixed Chorus (or Octet of Solo Voices) and Countertenor Solo, with Incidental Percussion
Derek Lee Ragin
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus · ROBERT SHAW
PSALM 148 (1935)
For Soprano and Piano
Angelina Réaux · Barry Snyder (piano)
I HATE MUSIC! (1943)
A Cycle of Five Kid Songs
For Soprano and Piano
Roberta Alexander · Tan Crone (piano)
AFTERTHOUGHT (1945)
Study for the Ballet Facsimile (Version for Voice and Piano)
Angela Brouwer · Katie Mahan (piano)
LA BONNE CUISINE (1947)
Four Recipes for Voice and Piano
TWO LOVE SONGS (1949)
For Voice and Piano
SILHOUETTE (GALILEE) (1951)
For Mezzo-Soprano and Piano
SO PRETTY (1968)
For Voice and Piano
Roberta Alexander · Tan Crone (piano)
Songs from THE MADWOMAN OF CENTRAL PARK WEST (1979)
For Voice and Piano
Angela Brower · Katie Mahan (piano)
PICCOLA SERENATA (1979)
For Karl Böhm on his 85th Birthday
For Voice and Piano
Roberta Alexander · Tan Crone (piano)
CD23 - CHAMBER MUSIC – MUSIC FOR BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLES
PIANO TRIO (1937)
For Violin, Cello and Piano
Ahn Trio
SONATA FOR VIOLIN AND PIANO (1940)
Arnold Steinhardt (violin) · Victor Steinhardt (piano)
SONATA FOR CLARINET AND PIANO (1942)
Todd Palmer (clarinet) · Carol Archer (piano)
BRASS MUSIC (1948)
Rondo for Lifey
For Trumpet and Piano
James Fountain (trumpet) · Ben Dawson (piano)
Elegy for Mippy I
For Horn and Piano
Nicolas Fleury (horn) · Ben Dawson (piano)
Elegy for Mippy II
For Trombone Alone
Matthew Gee (trombone)
Waltz for Mippy III
For Tuba and Piano
Kevin Morgan (tuba) · Ben Dawson (piano)
Fanfare for Bima
For Trumpet, Trombone, Horn and Tuba
Brass Ensemble of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra · BARRY WORDSWORTH
FANFARE FOR THE INAUGURATION OF JOHN F. KENNEDY (1961)
Orchestrated by Sid Ramin for Chamber Ensemble
FANFARE FOR THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HIGH SCHOOL OF MUSIC AND ART,
NEW YORK CITY (1961)
For Brass and Percussion
Wind and Percussion Ensembles of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra · BARRY WORDSWORTH
SHIVAREE – A FANFARE (1969)
For Double Brass Ensemble and Percussion
DANCE SUITE (1989)
For Brass Quintet
Brass Ensemble of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra · BARRY WORDSWORTH
VARIATIONS ON AN OCTATONIC SCALE (1989)
For Recorder and Cello
Lucie Horsch (recorder) · Kian Soltani (cello)
CD24 - PIANO MUSIC
NON TROPPO PRESTO (1937)
MUSIC FOR TWO PIANOS (1937)
SONATA FOR THE PIANO (1938)
MUSIC FOR THE DANCE, NO.2 (1938)
AARON COPLAND: EL SALÓN MÉXICO
Arrangement for Piano Solo by Leonard Bernstein (1941)
SEVEN ANNIVERSARIES (1943)
FOUR ANNIVERSARIES (1948)
FOUR SABRAS (1950)
FIVE ANNIVERSARIES (1951)
Katie Mahan (piano) (except Music for Two Pianos & El Salón México)
Maki Namekawa, Dennis Russell Davies (pianos) (Music for Two Pianos)
Andrew Cooperstock (piano) (El Salón México)
CD25 - PIANO MUSIC II
BRIDAL SUITE (1960)
TOUCHES (1981)
THIRTEEN ANNIVERSARIES (1988)
Andrew Cooperstock (piano) (Bridal Suite) · Katie Mahan (piano) (Touches; Thirteen Anniversaries)
CD26 - FANCY FREE – SELECTION
Ballet (1944)
Big Stuff: Billie Holiday (vocals) · Joe Guy (trumpet) · Joe Springer (piano) · Tiny Grimes (guitar) · Billy Taylor (bass) · Kelly Martin (drums)
Ballet Theatre Orchestra (except "Big Stuff") · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
ON THE TOWN – SELECTION
Betty Comden & Adolph Green (vocals) · Lyn Murray Chorus & Orchestra · Mary Martin (vocals) · Tutti Camarata Orchestra · Nancy Walker (vocals) · Leonard Joy Orchestra
DVD1 - THE GIFT OF MUSIC – AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF LEONARD BERNSTEIN
DVD2 - CANDIDE (1989)
A comic operetta in two acts
Jerry Hadley · June Anderson · Adolph Green · Christa Ludwig · Nicolai Gedda · Della Jones · Kurt Ollmann
London Symphony Chorus · London Symphony Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN
DVD3 - THE MAKING OF WEST SIDE STORY
Recorded on location in New York, September 1984
