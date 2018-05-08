Leonard Bernstein's Complete Works As Composer Collected Together For First Time As Comprehensive 26 CD + 3 DVD Box Set

To celebrate the upcoming centennial of his birth on August 25, 2018 and his remarkable body of work as a composer, Deutsche Grammophon/UMe will release Bernstein: Complete Works, a massive 26 CD and 3 DVD deluxe, limited-edition box set collecting together for the first time all his published compositions. Curated with the full support of the Leonard Bernstein Estate, this landmark set – as complete a set as is currently possible to assemble – will be available May 11. The collection proudly celebrates the compositional heritage bequeathed the world by one of the 20th century's most important musical figures, and includes the music he composed for orchestra and chamber ensembles, opera and musicals, ballet, film, his incidental music, vocal scores and piano music. The set is rounded out with a beautiful 140-page book with extensive documentation in English, French and German, numerous photographs from the Deutsche Grammophon archives, a forward by Craig Urquhart, Senior Consultant to the Leonard Bernstein Office, and a new essay on Bernstein's composing life by Nigel Simeone, editor of The Bernstein Letters. See below for the full repertoire included and view the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bwu7gcawewM&feature=youtu.be

Considering how busy Bernstein was with all his other activities – conducting, educating, advocating for justice and human rights, and raising a family – it is astonishing what a substantial body of work he left behind. Though there is much material that remains unpublished – including songs, chamber music, juvenilia and even an entire musical – this collection substantially encompasses the scope of the works he published in his lifetime. The comprehensive collection contains Bernstein conducting Bernstein including Symphonies 1-3, Dybbuk: Suites 1 & 2, Facsimile, Fancy Free, A Quiet Place, Songfest and more; his earliest known works, an array of live recordings and the full recordings of his Broadway creations West Side Story, On the Town and Candide as well as his complete compositions for orchestra, concertos, and choral works.

To compliment the recordings from the vaults of DG, a number of new recordings were made expressly for this edition. Included are a recording of Mass by the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin and featuring three choirs and a line-up of no less than nineteen vocalists (also available separately); American pianist Katie Mahan's survey of Bernstein's piano music from the early Sonata (1938) through to Thirteen Anniversaries (1988), as well as her collaboration with mezzo-soprano Angela Brower; chamber music for brass and wind ensembles by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Variations on an Octatonic Scale with Lucie Horsch on recorder and Kian Soltani on cello; and more. Other artists on the collection include Michael Tilson Thomas, The Phillip Jones Brass Ensemble, Broadway star Linda Eder and Superstars of the operatic stage, Samuel Ramer, Thomas Hampson, June Anderson, Frederica von Stade, Jose Carreras, Marilyn Horne, and the legendary Billie Holliday who sings "Big Stuff" from Fancy Free.

Three captivating DVDs complete the 29-disc multimedia collection: "The Gift of Music," an intimate portrait of Bernstein featuring archival footage from every aspect and phase of his extraordinary career – as conductor, composer, pianist, teacher and humanitarian; "Candide," a filmed live recording of Bernstein conducting Candide, drawn from two London Barbican performances in December 1989; and "The Making Of West Side Story," the acclaimed behind-the-scenes story of the recording of West Side Story, with all its triumphs and tribulations.

Bernstein: Complete Works follows the release of another monumental box set by Deutsche Grammophon/UMe, Bernstein: Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca. Released March 9, the 158-disc set contains all of Bernstein's recordings as a conductor for DG and Decca, together with his complete DG/Unitel DVD catalog. Comprising 121 CDs, 36 DVDs and a Blu-ray audio disc, it features such legendary recordings as Wagner's Tristan und Isolde (1981), Bizet's Carmen (1972), works by Stravinsky and Shostakovich and, of course, the complete symphonies of Beethoven and Mahler. Purchase Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca: https://UMe.lnk.to/BernsteinCompleteRecordingsPR

Universal Music Group is celebrating Bernstein's remarkable legacy all year with an incredible array of recordings ranging from spectacular new releases to reissues reflecting some of the many high points of this multifaceted musician's rich and varied career. The year began with the release of new deluxe hardcover editions of Candide and West Side Story and most recently saw the release of box sets for perhaps the most famous of Bernstein's recordings, his Beethoven symphonies with the Vienna Philharmonic. They are now available as a 5 CD and Blu-ray audio disc box, on which they are presented for the first time in surround sound, and on vinyl as a 9 LP limited edition set. For more info and to purchase, visit: https://www.deutschegrammophon.com/us/album/bernstein-100.html

Leonard Bernstein at 100 is a two-year global celebration of the life and career of the 20th century cultural giant, featuring more than 2,500 events on six continents. It kicked off at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 22, 2017 which officially launched the celebrations that will continue worldwide through the end of August 2019. Festive performances and events will take place across the globe (for complete listings, visit the calendar). Several exhibitions honoring Bernstein have recently opened. The Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles is presenting "Leonard Bernstein at 100," organized by the GRAMMY Museum® and curated by its founding executive director and renowned music historian, Robert Santelli. Drawing from more than 150 photographs, personal items, papers, scores, correspondence, costumes, furniture, and films, Leonard Bernstein at 100, which just opened April 26 and will run to September 2, 2018, marks the official exhibit of the centennial and is the most comprehensive retrospective of Bernstein's life and career ever staged in a museum setting. Following the LA exhibition, Leonard Bernstein at 100 will travel to cities across the U.S. Additionally, the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia is celebrating Bernstein with the immersive exhibition "Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music," now through September.

REPERTOIRE

CD1 - SYMPHONY NO.1 "JEREMIAH" (1942) Live recording

For Orchestra and Mezzo-Soprano

Christa Ludwig

CONCERTO FOR ORCHESTRA ("JUBILEE GAMES") (1989)

For Orchestra and Baritone

José Eduardo

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CD2 - SYMPHONY NO.2 "THE AGE OF ANXIETY" (1949, revised 1965) Live recording

For Piano and Orchestra

Lukas Foss (piano)

SYMPHONY NO.3 "KADDISH" (1963, revised 1977)

For Orchestra, Mixed Chorus, Boys' Choir, Speaker and Soprano Solo

Michael Wager speaker · Montserrat Caballé soprano

Wiener Jeunesse-Chor · Wiener Sängerknaben

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CD3 - HALIL (1981) Live recording

Nocturne for Solo Flute, String Orchestra and Percussion

Jean-Pierre Rampal (flute)

THREE MEDITATIONS FROM "MASS" (1977) Live recording

For Cello and Orchestra

Mstislav Rostropovich (cello)

ON THE WATERFRONT (1955) Live recording

Symphonic suite from the film

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

PRELUDE, FUGUE AND RIFFS (1949) Live recording

For Solo Clarinet and Jazz Ensemble

Peter Schmidl (clarinet) · Wiener Philharmoniker · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CD4 - DYBBUK (1974)

Ballet

SUITE NO.1

For Tenor, Bass-Baritone and Orchestra

Paul Sperry · Bruce Fifer

SUITE NO.2

For Orchestra

New York Philharmonic · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

A QUIET PLACE – ORCHESTRAL SUITE (1983, rev. 1984)

Arranged by Sid Ramin and Michael Tilson Thomas with the assistance of Michael Barrett

London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS

CD5 - DIVERTIMENTO (1980) Live recording

For Orchestra

A MUSICAL TOAST (1980) Live recording

For Orchestra

SLAVA! (1977)

A Political Overture for Orchestra

THREE DANCE EPISODES FROM "ON THE TOWN" (1944) Live recording

For Orchestra

FACSIMILE (1946) Live recording

Choreographic Essay for Orchestra

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CBS MUSIC (1977)

For Orchestra

São Paulo Symphony Orchestra · MARIN ALSOP

CD6 - SERENADE (1954) Live recording

For Solo Violin, Harp, Percussion and String Orchestra

Gidon Kremer violin

FANCY FREE (1944) Live recording

Ballet

Ruth Mense (piano)

Big Stuff: Leonard Bernstein (piano & vocals) · Thissy Thiers (bass guitar) · Dicky Tarrach (drums)

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CD7 - ON THE TOWN (1944) Live recording

Musical comedy in two acts

Frederica von Stade · Tyne Daly · Marie McLaughlin · Thomas Hampson · Kurt Ollmann · David Garrison · Samuel Ramey · Evelyn Lear · Cleo Laine · Meriel Dickinson

London Voices · London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS

CD8 - PETER PAN (1950)

Incidental music to the play by J.M. Barrie

Linda Eder · Daniel Narducci

Amber Chamber Chorus and Orchestra · ALEXANDER FREY

Bonus

SPRING WILL COME AGAIN

Originally intended for Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth

Linda Eder · Michael Shawn Lewis · Alexander Frey (piano)

CD9 - TROUBLE IN TAHITI (1951)

One-act opera in seven scenes

The M-G-M Orchestra · ARTHUR WINOGRAD

CD10 - WONDERFUL TOWN (1953) Original Broadway production

Musical comedy in two acts

Rosalind Russell Edith Adams George Gaynes Jordan Bentley Robert Galjour

Orchestra and Chorus conducted by LEHMAN ENGEL

CD11-12 - CANDIDE (1989)

A comic operetta in two acts

Jerry Hadley · June Anderson · Adolph Green · Christa Ludwig · Nicolai Gedda · Della Jones · Kurt Ollmann

London Symphony Chorus · London Symphony Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

Bonus

CANDIDE – OVERTURE

The Boston Pops Orchestra · ARTHUR FIEDLER

CD13 - WEST SIDE STORY (1957)

Kiri Te Kanawa · José Carreras · Tatiana Troyanos · Kurt Ollmann · Marilyn Horne singing "Somewhere"

Orchestra and Chorus conducted by LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CD14 - WEST SIDE STORY – SUITE

Arranged for Large Brass Ensemble by Eric Crees

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble · ERIC CREES

SYMPHONIC DANCES FROM "WEST SIDE STORY" (1960) Live recording

Orchestration by Sid Ramin and Irwin Kostal, under the supervision of Leonard Bernstein

Los Angeles Philharmonic · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

SYMPHONIC DANCES FROM "WEST SIDE STORY" (1960)

Orchestration by Sid Ramin and Irwin Kostal, under the supervision of Leonard Bernstein

London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS

CD15-16 - A QUIET PLACE (1984) Live recording

Opera in three acts

Chester Ludgin · Beverly Morgan · John Brandstetter · Peter Kazaras · Jean Kraft

ORF Symphonie-Orchester · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CD17 - A WHITE HOUSE CANTATA

Scenes from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in concert

Thomas Hampson · June Anderson · Barbara Hendricks · Kenneth Tarver · Victor Acquah · Keel Watson · Neil Jenkins

London Voices · London Symphony Orchestra · KENT NAGANO

CD18-19 - MASS (1971)

A theatre piece for singers, players, and dancers

The Philadelphia Orchestra · YANNICK NÉZET-SÉGUIN

CD20 - MASS – ORCHESTRAL SUITE (1976)

Arranged and orchestrated by Irwin Kostal

The Boston Pops Orchestra ARTHUR FIEDLER

CHICHESTER PSALMS (1965) Live recording

For Mixed Chorus, Boy Soloist and Orchestra

Soloist of the Wiener Sängerknaben · Wiener Jeunesse-Chor

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

CD21 - SONGFEST (1977)

A cycle of American poems

For Six Singers and Orchestra

Clamma Dale · Rosalind Elias · Nancy Williams · Neil Rosenshein · John Reardon · Donald Gramm

National Symphony Orchestra of Washington · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

ARIAS AND BARCAROLLES (1988)

For Piano Four Hands, Mezzo-Soprano and Baritone

Arranged for Chamber Orchestra by Bruce Coughlin (1993)

Frederica von Stade · Thomas Hampson

London Symphony Orchestra · MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS

CD22 - VOCAL AND CHORAL MUSIC

HASHKIVEINU (1945)

For Cantor, Chorus and Organ

Hans Peter Blochwitz (cantor)

BBC Singers · Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (organ) · AVNER ITAI

SIMCHU-NA (1947)

For Mixed Chorus and Piano

Jean Barr (piano) · Rochester Singers · SAMUEL ADLER

REENAH (1947)

Transcribed for Two-part Chorus

Rochester Singers · SAMUEL ADLER

YIGDAL (1950)

Round for Three Treble Voices and Piano

Eastman Players · Rochester Singers · SAMUEL ADLER

THE LARK (1955)

Incidental Music to the play by Jean Anouilh (2012 Concert Version)

For Mixed Chorus with Countertenor Solo or Septet of Solo Voices a cappella

Claire Bloom (narrator) · Paulo Mestre

São Paulo Symphony Chorus and Orchestra · MARIN ALSOP

WARM-UP (1970)

A Round for Mixed Chorus

Denver St. John's Episcopal Cathedral Choirs · DONALD PEARSON

OLYMPIC HYMN (1981)

For Mixed Choir and Orchestra

L'Orchestra Cinematique · MICHAEL JOHN SIMMONDS

MISSA BREVIS (1988)

For A Cappella Mixed Chorus (or Octet of Solo Voices) and Countertenor Solo, with Incidental Percussion

Derek Lee Ragin

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus · ROBERT SHAW

PSALM 148 (1935)

For Soprano and Piano

Angelina Réaux · Barry Snyder (piano)

I HATE MUSIC! (1943)

A Cycle of Five Kid Songs

For Soprano and Piano

Roberta Alexander · Tan Crone (piano)

AFTERTHOUGHT (1945)

Study for the Ballet Facsimile (Version for Voice and Piano)

Angela Brouwer · Katie Mahan (piano)

LA BONNE CUISINE (1947)

Four Recipes for Voice and Piano

TWO LOVE SONGS (1949)

For Voice and Piano

SILHOUETTE (GALILEE) (1951)

For Mezzo-Soprano and Piano

SO PRETTY (1968)

For Voice and Piano

Roberta Alexander · Tan Crone (piano)

Songs from THE MADWOMAN OF CENTRAL PARK WEST (1979)

For Voice and Piano

Angela Brower · Katie Mahan (piano)

PICCOLA SERENATA (1979)

For Karl Böhm on his 85th Birthday

For Voice and Piano

Roberta Alexander · Tan Crone (piano)

CD23 - CHAMBER MUSIC – MUSIC FOR BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLES

PIANO TRIO (1937)

For Violin, Cello and Piano

Ahn Trio

SONATA FOR VIOLIN AND PIANO (1940)

Arnold Steinhardt (violin) · Victor Steinhardt (piano)

SONATA FOR CLARINET AND PIANO (1942)

Todd Palmer (clarinet) · Carol Archer (piano)

BRASS MUSIC (1948)

Rondo for Lifey

For Trumpet and Piano

James Fountain (trumpet) · Ben Dawson (piano)

Elegy for Mippy I

For Horn and Piano

Nicolas Fleury (horn) · Ben Dawson (piano)

Elegy for Mippy II

For Trombone Alone

Matthew Gee (trombone)

Waltz for Mippy III

For Tuba and Piano

Kevin Morgan (tuba) · Ben Dawson (piano)

Fanfare for Bima

For Trumpet, Trombone, Horn and Tuba

Brass Ensemble of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra · BARRY WORDSWORTH

FANFARE FOR THE INAUGURATION OF JOHN F. KENNEDY (1961)

Orchestrated by Sid Ramin for Chamber Ensemble

FANFARE FOR THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HIGH SCHOOL OF MUSIC AND ART,

NEW YORK CITY (1961)

For Brass and Percussion

Wind and Percussion Ensembles of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra · BARRY WORDSWORTH

SHIVAREE – A FANFARE (1969)

For Double Brass Ensemble and Percussion

DANCE SUITE (1989)

For Brass Quintet

Brass Ensemble of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra · BARRY WORDSWORTH

VARIATIONS ON AN OCTATONIC SCALE (1989)

For Recorder and Cello

Lucie Horsch (recorder) · Kian Soltani (cello)

CD24 - PIANO MUSIC

NON TROPPO PRESTO (1937)

MUSIC FOR TWO PIANOS (1937)

SONATA FOR THE PIANO (1938)

MUSIC FOR THE DANCE, NO.2 (1938)

AARON COPLAND: EL SALÓN MÉXICO

Arrangement for Piano Solo by Leonard Bernstein (1941)

SEVEN ANNIVERSARIES (1943)

FOUR ANNIVERSARIES (1948)

FOUR SABRAS (1950)

FIVE ANNIVERSARIES (1951)

Katie Mahan (piano) (except Music for Two Pianos & El Salón México)

Maki Namekawa, Dennis Russell Davies (pianos) (Music for Two Pianos)

Andrew Cooperstock (piano) (El Salón México)

CD25 - PIANO MUSIC II

BRIDAL SUITE (1960)

TOUCHES (1981)

THIRTEEN ANNIVERSARIES (1988)

Andrew Cooperstock (piano) (Bridal Suite) · Katie Mahan (piano) (Touches; Thirteen Anniversaries)

CD26 - FANCY FREE – SELECTION

Ballet (1944)

Big Stuff: Billie Holiday (vocals) · Joe Guy (trumpet) · Joe Springer (piano) · Tiny Grimes (guitar) · Billy Taylor (bass) · Kelly Martin (drums)

Ballet Theatre Orchestra (except "Big Stuff") · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

ON THE TOWN – SELECTION

Betty Comden & Adolph Green (vocals) · Lyn Murray Chorus & Orchestra · Mary Martin (vocals) · Tutti Camarata Orchestra · Nancy Walker (vocals) · Leonard Joy Orchestra

DVD1 - THE GIFT OF MUSIC – AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF LEONARD BERNSTEIN

DVD2 - CANDIDE (1989)

A comic operetta in two acts

Jerry Hadley · June Anderson · Adolph Green · Christa Ludwig · Nicolai Gedda · Della Jones · Kurt Ollmann

London Symphony Chorus · London Symphony Orchestra · LEONARD BERNSTEIN

DVD3 - THE MAKING OF WEST SIDE STORY

Recorded on location in New York, September 1984

