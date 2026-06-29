Leonard Klingbaum and Jennifer Harris Join Dechert, Launching New Cross-Disciplinary Capital Solutions Team

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP today announced that Leonard Klingbaum and Jennifer Harris, two leading practitioners in special situations finance, liability management and distressed capital markets, have joined the firm as partners. Mr. Klingbaum will head the firm's new cross-disciplinary capital solutions team that will work with the full breadth of Dechert's capabilities across private credit, capital markets, private equity and restructuring.

Together, Mr. Klingbaum and Ms. Harris bring decades of combined experience in special situations and distressed finance. Their arrival strengthens Dechert's bi-coastal presence, with Mr. Klingbaum based in New York and Ms. Harris in Los Angeles, extending the firm's reach to serve clients across both the East and West Coast financial markets. The team will advise asset managers, companies and sponsors across the spectrum of capital deployment – from financing strategy, direct lending and liability management to distressed M&A and special situation transactions at every level of the capital stack and every stage of the investment.

"Attracting talent like Leonard and Jennifer is central to how we continue to meet our clients' increasingly complex needs across a very sophisticated investment landscape," said Mark Thierfelder, Dechert co-chair. "They are deeply respected across the industry and bring a breadth of experience and client relationships that will be incredibly additive to our platform."

"Leonard and Jennifer bring a rare combination of capabilities that enable us to advise clients seamlessly across the full lifecycle of their investments, from deal origination through execution and beyond," said Michael Poulos, vice chair and global head of strategy. "They deepen our bench in New York and Los Angeles and position our practice to meet the growing scale and complexities of the market."

Named by Forbes among "America's Top 200 Lawyers" (2024-2025), and ranked as one of "America's Leading Lawyers for Business" by Chambers USA and "highly regarded" by IFLR1000, Mr. Klingbaum brings an extensive track record advising credit funds, direct lenders and borrowers on event-driven and opportunistic financing, special situations and liability management transactions, workouts, restructurings and insolvency matters across lending, high-yield and mezzanine transactions from the lower middle market to large cap.

"Dechert has built one of the premier platforms in the world serving asset managers and borrowers, and I am excited to join a firm with such exceptional talent, global reach and a strong client base," said Mr. Klingbaum. "The opportunity to deepen the firm's capital solutions capabilities alongside Jennifer, who brings exceptional experience, makes this a very exciting time, and we look forward to contributing to the firm's continued momentum."

Ms. Harris is a finance practitioner whose practice focuses on credit opportunities, intercreditor relationships and esoteric finance transactions, including distressed and structured financing, liability management, workouts and special situations lending such as DIPs and exit financings, FILOs, second lien and mezzanine financing, across a wide array of industries. She has been recognized in The Legal 500.

The additions of Mr. Klingbaum and Ms. Harris are among over 45 lateral partners the firm has welcomed this year, including the recent addition of several restructuring partners, underscoring the firm's accelerating momentum in recruiting market-leading talent. Their arrival reflects Dechert's focused strategy of deepening its steeples of excellence across litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization, and mergers and acquisitions.

Dechert has long advised asset management clients specializing in private credit, helping them to innovate and thrive as the industry has grown into a complex and diverse multi-trillion-dollar market. The firm creates value on the full spectrum of strategies and sub-strategies, including asset-based, distressed debt, permanent capital, direct lending, subordinated debt, specialty financing, special situations and venture debt. With more than 80% of Private Debt Investor's top 100 private credit firms as clients, Dechert offers market-leading fund formation, financing, regulatory, M&A and tax experience across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law ﬁrm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to ﬁrst-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – ﬁnancial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP