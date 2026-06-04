Dechert Enhances Asset Finance and Securitization Capabilities with Return of Josh Strathman

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Josh Strathman has rejoined as a partner in the firm's global finance practice, where he will focus on residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed lending and a range of esoteric asset classes. Additionally, Mr. Strathman's arrival broadens the firm's coverage across rated feeders, fund finance and corporate finance. He will be based in Dechert's Los Angeles office.

Josh Strathman

"Josh knows this firm well, and his decision to return speaks to the strength of what Dechert has built in asset-backed finance," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "As we continue to grow our Los Angeles presence, bringing back an experienced practitioner who is already trusted by our clients and respected by our colleagues is precisely how we advance that goal."

"Having worked with Josh during his time here as counsel, we have a clear picture of the value he brings, and his practice has grown considerably since then," said John Timperio, chair of Dechert's global finance and real estate practices. "His grounding in RMBS and asset-backed lending is now complemented by meaningful experience in rated feeders, fund finance and corporate finance, areas of sustained client demand where his contributions will extend across practice groups."

Mr. Strathman advises lenders, borrowers, originators, servicers, issuers, underwriters and placement agents on asset-backed financing and securitizations across a broad range of asset classes, including auto loans and leases, equipment loans and leases, credit card receivables, commercial loans, pharmaceutical royalties and unsecured consumer loans, as well as esoteric areas such as oil and gas and cell phone equipment. He also represents clients in loan portfolio acquisitions and commercial real estate repurchase agreements, and has developed additional experience in rated feeders, fund finance and corporate finance that creates further opportunities for cross-practice collaboration across the firm.

"The caliber of Dechert's global finance group in asset finance and securitization factored heavily into my thinking," said Mr. Strathman. "Returning also means picking up relationships with clients and colleagues I have worked with before, which gives me a strong foundation from day one. I look forward to making a real impact."

Mr. Strathman joins more than 45 lateral partners Dechert has welcomed this year, reflecting the firm's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization, and mergers and acquisitions. His arrival follows that of Lawton Camp, a seasoned asset finance and securitization lawyer who joined the global finance practice last month. Together with the promotion of three lawyers to partnership on January 1, the firm has added five partners to its asset finance and securitization group since the start of the year.

Dechert's asset finance & securitization team handles complex financings and securitizations involving a wide variety of asset classes, derivatives and other complex structures, representing issuers, underwriters, originators, asset managers and other market participants. Dechert routinely represents clients in the acquisition, servicing and financing of many asset classes, including auto loans, unsecured consumer loans, credit card receivables, equipment leases, residential mortgage loans, servicing rights, student loans and trade receivables as well as more esoteric asset classes. The AFS group is ranked as a leading firm by Chambers USA, IFLR1000 and The Legal 500 US.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law ﬁrm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to ﬁrst-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – ﬁnancial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP