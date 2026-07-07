Dechert Bolsters Private Equity M&A Capabilities With Addition of Partner Leahana Grimley

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Leahana Grimley has joined the firm as a partner in its corporate and securities practice, based in the San Francisco office. Her arrival augments the firm's private equity and M&A capabilities on the West Coast and adds significant cross-border transactional experience to Dechert's globally integrated platform.

Leahana Grimley

"Leahana is highly regarded in her field, with robust client relationships and a phenomenal track record," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "Her arrival is a clear reflection of the momentum we have built as a firm and our continued investment in our corporate and M&A capabilities, including the deepening of our platform on the West Coast."

"Leahana brings a sophisticated, sponsor-focused M&A practice," said Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice. "Her experience representing top-tier private equity funds on high-value acquisitions and divestitures, alongside a strong restructuring background, makes her a great addition to our team at this time of growth globally for the firm."

Ms. Grimley's practice centers on private equity M&A, with a particular emphasis on middle and upper middle-market transactions. She advises leading private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on complex leveraged and strategic acquisitions and divestitures, joint ventures, restructurings and incentive equity arrangements across a broad range of industries. Ms. Grimley brings a cross-border perspective grounded in transactions across the United States, Australia and Southeast Asia. She was previously a corporate partner at a leading international law firm in the Bay Area.

"Dechert has built one of the premier private equity and M&A practices in the world, and I am excited to contribute to that platform in San Francisco," said Ms. Grimley. "The firm's deep sponsor relationships, global reach and commitment to delivering market-leading results for clients made this an easy decision. I look forward to working alongside an exceptional team and continuing to deliver the highest level of service to our clients."

Ms. Grimley marks the 50th lateral partner Dechert has welcomed this year, reflecting the firm's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization, and mergers and acquisitions.

Dechert's corporate and securities practice advises clients across M&A, capital markets and finance, delivering integrated, commercially driven counsel throughout the entire transaction lifecycle. The practice combines innovative thinking with leading-edge legal technology to provide efficient, practical solutions tailored to each client's business objectives. Clients include public and private corporations, financial sponsors, asset managers and investment banking firms.

Dechert's M&A team advises strategic and financial buyers, sellers, boards, special committees and management teams on domestic and cross-border transactions of all sizes and complexities. The firm's capital markets lawyers counsel operating companies, asset managers and investment banks on initial and follow-on public offerings and private placements of debt, equity and hybrid securities. Dechert's finance practice represents borrowers, lenders and sponsors on complex global financing transactions and debt restructurings. The firm also advises clients on securities compliance, corporate governance and general corporate matters, helping them navigate regulatory change and manage risk proactively. The practice consistently earns top rankings in leading league tables and legal directories, including Chambers and The Legal 500.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP