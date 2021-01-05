Leonard Ray Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Windsor Advantage

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Advantage, LLC (Windsor or the Company), a leading Lender Service Provider (LSP) to participating lenders in Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs, along with its parent company, Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (IFH), are pleased to announce the promotion of Leonard Ray to Chief Operating Officer at Windsor, effective January 1, 2021.

Leonard has been with Windsor for nearly ten years, during which time he has held positions in every facet of Windsor's operations, proving himself to be a committed Company advocate. Most recently, Leonard held the position of Managing Director, overseeing the Company's Indianapolis office operations. Leonard has been a pivotal component to Windsor's success over the years, helping scale the Company's servicing portfolio growth, implementing numerous product offerings and assisting with its merger into IFH (formerly West Town Bancorp) in 2018.

"With a decade of experience at Windsor, Leonard understands how to ensure our departments are operating efficiently and effectively while continuing to prioritize projects focused on our long-term vision as a Company," stated Michael Breckheimer, President and CEO of Windsor. "His extensive background gives him an edge on how to productively improve customer satisfaction and motivate teams to adapt to Windsor's ever-changing government lending and commercial lending landscapes."

With this promotion, Leonard will be responsible for driving the strategic operations of Windsor, directly overseeing the Company's Processing, Secondary Market Sales, Servicing, Multi-Draw, Documentation, Special Assets and Client Reporting divisions. He will report to Windsor's President and CEO.

About Windsor Advantage, LLC

Windsor Advantage provides banks, credit unions and CDFIs with a comprehensive outsourced SBA 7(a) and USDA lending platform.

Since 2010, Windsor has processed more than $4.5 billion in government guaranteed loans and currently services a portfolio in excess of $1.75 billion (as of December 31, 2020) for over 90 lenders nationwide. With more than 150 years of cumulative SBA lending experience, cutting edge technology, rigid controls and consistent processes, Windsor is uniquely qualified to assist any size lender with implementing a thoughtful and profitable government guaranteed lending initiative.

The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Indianapolis, Indiana and Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, call 317.602.6648 or visit www.WindsorAdvantage.com.

Contact: James Tibert, 843-640-5321, [email protected]

SOURCE Windsor Advantage, LLC

