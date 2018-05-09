Leonardo da Vinci Sculpture To Be Sold

Art encounter Executive Director Scott Ferguson added, "some of the factors motivating the owners to sell at this time are: the record breaking sale at auction of Leonardo's 'Salvator Mundi', the publishing of Walter Isaacson's bestselling Leonardo biography, and news of actor Leonardo di Caprio's starring role as Leonardo da Vinci in a movie based on Isaacson's book." Ferguson continued, "Our task is to research potential markets and advise of venues and methods for the sale that will yield the best, most positive result."

Any sale will include the original bronze casting, as well as the 1985 latex mold created by the beeswax statuette. Additionally, the reproduction rights will be offered as part of a sale. The value of the original bronze was appraised at $35 Million in 2013. Today, the combined value is estimated to be in excess of $55 Million.

