Leonardo DiCaprio's Amazon Fund Boosted By Balance CBD Profits

In July, actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell and Brian Sheth formed this emergency Amazon Fund with an initial commitment of $5 million. "I've been to the Amazon. Knowing not only the importance that it is for stabilizing climate, but the beauty of biodiversity and the cultures that live there, it's incredibly tragic," says DiCaprio. "I immediately felt depressed, and I felt that a lot of people that I connected with wanted to take action. That's why Earth Alliance, myself, and our partners Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth wanted to make an immediate contribution to start the ball rolling and do something proactive in hopes that other people get involved."

This call to action resonated with Balance CBD. "Protecting the earth is woven into our company ethos; all our products are organic and natural without any artificial ingredients," says a spokesperson for Balance CBD. "The emerging cannabis sector has been booming, and we are urging the entire industry to give back."

AAXLL Brands Company , Balance CBD's parent company, is a leader in the cannabis sector. Based out of Vancouver, BC, Canada, AAXLL has several international brands, each with a global approach rooted in social responsibility.

The global community has come together to fight this catastrophe. Resources are being provided to fight the fires as well as for protecting the indigenous cultures who have been living with the forests for centuries.

Earth Alliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund to focus critical resources on the key protections needed to maintain the "lungs of the planet." These funds are being distributed directly to indigenous communities and other local partners combating the fires, protecting indigenous lands, and providing relief to the communities impacted. Earth Alliance is hosted by Global Wildlife Conservation and can be reached by mail at Global Wildlife Conservation, PO Box 129, Austin, TX 78767.

Balance CBD provides a diverse range of CBD products to the US and the UK. Ranging from gummies and tinctures to topicals and vapes, Balance CBD brings innovative products to ever-expanding legal markets. AAXLL Brands, Balance CBD's parent company also owns Budderweeds, Dani Pepper, Discreetly Baked and Official BC Bud cannabis brands. Balance CBD can be contacted via email at support@balancecbd.com or by phone at +1 (415) 529-5004.

