Leonardo Dionicio named a 2021 top Hispanic professional in IT by HITEC

The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States and celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2020 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public.

"Leo is a proven technology executive with vast experience in diverse networks, applications and services and we're honored that he has been recognized on the 2021 HITEC 100 list," said Paula Bartgis, chief information officer for Sun Life U.S. "His strategic thought leadership helps deliver leading, modern and emerging technology solutions. He also leads by example and is passionate about helping to develop others, especially under-represented students looking for careers in business, IT or STEM fields."

Dionicio is responsible for driving innovation to advance Sun Life's U.S. technology footprint supporting the company's technology products and digital assets. He also leads application maintenance and security as well as business continuity and disaster recovery for Sun Life U.S. Dionicio joined Sun Life in September from Travelers, where he oversaw global networks and infrastructure security.

"2020 has been a year of challenges and unimaginable global change. During these times, our leaders have worked to change the conversation, using technology to innovate and working to create meaningful impact," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr., CEO of Kloudspot. "It is because of these leaders and innovators that businesses and families around the world have been able to stay connected, functioning and forging a path forward. It is an extremely proud moment for the Hispanic community and the tech industry to recognize and celebrate these leaders."

The awardees on the HITEC 100 list will be recognized virtually during the HITEC Awards Ceremony on December 8, 2020.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,186 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About HITEC

HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premier network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas.

Media contact:

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

781-800-3609

[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

