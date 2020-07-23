Leonardo DRS Announces $80,000 Donation to American Red Cross for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

ARLINGTON, Va., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that the company has raised $80,000 to support the American Red Cross in the organization's efforts to continue to deliver their lifesaving mission and help individuals, families and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company donated $50,000 and its employees $30,000 during an ongoing campaign that began just less than two months ago. Leonardo DRS chose the American Red Cross because of its wide reach to communities across the country and the specific support and relief provided to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for the U.S. military and members of their families.

"We are thankful to our employees across the country for participating in this campaign to raise funds for this essential cause," said Leonardo DRS CEO William J. Lynn. "We are honored to help the Red Cross as they continue their critical mission during this public health crisis, and hope that our gift helps the wide range of people in need across the United States," he added.

"The Red Cross is grateful for the support of Leonardo DRS in ensuring that we can continue to serve the people of this community, while in the midst of a global pandemic," said Jessica Adams, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the National Capital Area. "The donations they have raised help ensure that the Red Cross is able to provide its lifesaving mission during this public health emergency. This includes helping patients in need of blood and providing critical relief services to people affected by disasters big and small."

Communities across the country count on the American Red Cross for help every day – and their work never stops, even during this coronavirus crisis. The Red Cross continues to deliver its lifesaving mission each day, including supplying blood products for patients in need, collecting plasma from individuals who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to help with treatment, helping families after disasters of all sizes by making sure they have a safe place to stay and food to eat, offering CPR and first aid courses (both online and in-class where permitted), and supporting military families and veterans with emergency communication messages and online workshops.

Leonardo DRS employees have a strong history of stepping up to the challenge of helping communities during natural disasters and other crises.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. The company specializes in naval and maritime systems, ground combat mission command and network computing, global satellite communications and network infrastructure, avionics systems, and intelligence and security solutions. Additionally, the company builds power systems and electro-optical/infrared systems for a wide range of commercial customers. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com and on Twitter @LeonardoDRSnews.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region's page at redcross.org/ncgc, or find us on social media at @RedCrossNCGC.

For additional information please contact:

Michael Mount

Senior Director, Public Affairs

571-447-4624

[email protected]

Twitter: @LeonardoDRSnews

SOURCE Leonardo DRS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.drs.com

