Leonardo Guzmán's new book "Esencias de un compositor" carries a plethora of ethical and moral values woven within verses of inspirational thoughts.

Leonardo writes, "I invite my family and friends who are scattered around the world, to read this book entitled Esencias de un compositor, which for me is a beautiful tribute and love poem, full of ethical and moral values, to my dear parents, wife, children, grandchildren, grandparents, uncles, brothers, cousins and nephews, most of whom are included, as well as so many beautiful people, who, by the grace of God, I have met during my life and have been the source of inspiration of these songs that were born with their own original music. I have published four albums entitled 'No peco cuando amo', with 10 songs; 'Madre es amor', with 10; 'El Niño de hoy', with 12; and 'Te conocí en Primavera', with 12 songs. They can be downloaded on YouTube."

Published by Page Publishing, Leonardo Guzmán's meaningful work brings melodies and rhymes into the lives of readers as the world continues to bring forth endless challenges. Inspired by one's faith and love for life, this manuscript hopes to make an impact to many others.

Readers who wish to experience this excellent work can purchase "Esencias de un compositor" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

