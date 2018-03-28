Leonovus hires Electronic Warfare Asscociates to manage cryptographic certification

NIST created the FIPS 140-2 standard to coordinate the requirements and standards for cryptography modules. Protection of a cryptographic module within a security system is necessary to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the information protected by the module. This standard specifies the security requirements that will be satisfied by such a module. The standard provides increasing, qualitative levels of security intended to cover a wide range of potential applications and environments. The security requirements cover areas related to the secure design and implementation of the cryptography. These areas include cryptographic module specification; cryptographic module ports and interfaces; roles, services, and authentication; key management; operational environment; finite state model; self-tests; design assurance; and mitigation of other attacks.

The FIPS 140-2 certification will enable Leonovus to sell its blockchain hardened software-defined storage solution into Canadian, U.S. governments and other regulated industries (such as financial and health-care institutions) that collect, store, transfer, share and disseminate sensitive but unclassified (SBU) information.

"Over the past nine months, Leonovus has maintained an internal audit cadence to meet the FIPS 140-2 certification standards. We are pleased to report that the company believes that it has achieved the requirements, based on internal testing. EWA will help manage the whole certification process for the company and is confident that our software will be certified later in the year. Many government agencies in the USA, Canada and around the world, require the FIPS 140-2 certification. Moreover, because of the robust requirements to meet the standard, enterprise customers also benefit. Our early sales traction with police and security agencies is accelerated because of our design and development to this standard", said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software solutions provider that offers the leading blockchain hardened software-defined object storage solution (SDOSS) and governance, risk management and compliance ('GRC') solution for the modern enterprise. Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus' patented algorithms virtualize, transform, slice and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes – allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage that provides governance, risk-management, and compliance across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Leonovus provides Petabyte scalability and allows the enterprise to utilize its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise's overall ROI. To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

