Leopard Imaging Announces Strategic Double-Header Presence at Embedded World and NVIDIA® GTC 2026

For years, Leopard Imaging has been a staple in the European market, frequently collaborating with elite partners to showcase integrated vision solutions. However, Embedded World 2026 marks a historic turning point: for the first time, Leopard Imaging will be exhibiting independently.

Located in the heart of Nuremberg from March 10–12, our booth will serve as a dedicated hub for innovation. "We have deep roots in the European vision market," said Bill, Co-Founder and President of Leopard Imaging. "Exhibiting independently at Embedded World enables us to engage directly with our customers and showcase the full breadth of our capabilities, from edge AI integration to advanced automotive imaging."

Attendees can look forward to exclusive, never-before-seen demonstrations that push the boundaries of what is possible in embedded AI vision, focusing on HDR, low-latency and low-light performance.

Continuing the Momentum: NVIDIA GTC (March 16-19, 2026)

Following the conclusion of Embedded World, Leopard Imaging will head to San Jose, California, to participate in NVIDIA GTC, the era-defining conference for AI and global developers.

As a long-standing NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging continues to co-innovate at the forefront of the AI revolution. Our presence at GTC 2026 will highlight our seamless integration with the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform and our commitment to supporting the next generation of autonomous machines, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Experience the Future of Vision

Whether in Germany or Silicon Valley, Leopard Imaging invites partners, media, and tech enthusiasts to experience our latest "surprise demos." These showcases will highlight our specialized expertise in crafting end-to-end vision solutions that solve complex industrial challenges.

Connect with Leopard Imaging

For more information or to schedule a media briefing during either event, please visit www.leopardimaging.com. If you are attending and would like to explore our solutions in person, please contact us at [email protected] to schedule a private meeting. Our team of experts looks forward to welcoming you at our booth and showcasing our latest innovations.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865814/Leopard_Imaging.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg