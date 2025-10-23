Leopard Imaging Expands Portfolio with Comprehensive onsemi Hyperlux™ Sensor Families. Post this

Leopard Imaging's new camera solutions span three major Hyperlux sensor families, providing engineers and developers with flexible options for prototyping, evaluation, and production integration.

To view our Hyperlux ready cameras, visit www.leopardimaging.com/hyperlux

Hyperlux ID — iToF Camera

Designed for depth-sensing and 3D applications, the AF0130 iToF camera supports MIPI, USB, and GMSL2 interfaces. The camera is based on onsemi's industry highest resolution depth sensor with 4x940nm VCSELs making it ideal for factory automation, robotics, drones, and similar 3D perception systems.

Camera Modules based on Hyperlux ID sensors:

AF0130 1.2MP Sensor LI-AF0130-VCL-MIPI-085H GMSL2 and USB versions coming soon



The AF0130 iToF camera delivers compact, low-latency accurate depth capture, making it ideal for industrial automation and 3D perception systems. The new Hyperlux ID-based AF0130 camera design can address ranges up to 10 meters outdoor with embedded depth processing for ease of integration with any AI processors.

Hyperlux LP — Low Power, High Dynamic Range Family

The Hyperlux LP camera modules are tailored for computer vision and edge AI applications requiring low power consumption, HDR, and good low-light performance. The camera modules consume very low power, deliver a multitude of functions built in the sensor enhancing the intelligence of the vision system thus making it highly suitable for surveillance & security, smart retail, robotics, videoconferencing and biometric access control applications.

Camera Modules With Multiple-interface Options based on Hyperlux LP sensors:

AR2020 20MP Sensor LI-AR2020-MIPI-AF-79D LI-AR2020-MIPI-079H LI-AR2020-GM2B-096H LI-USB30-AR2020-GM2B-096H



AR0830 8MP Sensor LI-AR0830-YUV-MIPI-195H LI-AR0830-YUV-MIPI-078H LI-AR0830M-MIPI-084H LI-AR0830C-MIPI-078H LI-USB30-AR0830C-YUV-085H



AR0544 5MP Sensor LI-AR0544-MIPI coming soon LI-AR0544-GMSL2 coming soon LI-AR0544-FLEX coming soon



These versatile modules serve robotics, smart retail, and autonomous machine applications where size, power, and performance must align.

Hyperlux LH — Embedded HDR and Superior Lowlight Performance

Optimized for applications demanding embedded HDR and low-light excellence, the LH family supports MIPI interface and USB3.0 options for seamless integration.

Camera Modules based on Hyperlux LH Sensors:

AR1223 12MP Sensor LI-AR1233-MIPI-XXX LI-USB30-AR1233-YUV-098H



AR0822 8MP Sensor LI-AR0822-MIPI-126H LI-USB30-AR0822-YUV-099H



AR0246 2MP Sensor LI-AR0246-MIPI-XXX LI-USB30- AR0246-YUV-088H



These cameras are ideal for automation, robotics, surveillance, industrial, and intelligent vision applications.

In addition to the Hyperlux-based cameras, Leopard Imaging also developed a series of USB 3.0 embedded cameras for YUV Output featuring onsemi's integrated ISP —offering plug-and-play imaging with superior color and exposure control. They are:

Cameras with the Integrated ISP and YUV Data Output

AR0246 2MP Sensor Cameras LI-USB30-AR0830C-YUV-085H LI-USB30-AR0246-YUV-XXX LI-USB30-AR0822-YUV-XXX LI-USB30-AR1233-YUV-XXX



Leopard Imaging's collaboration with onsemi continues to advance the frontier of AI vision, perception, and imaging technologies, providing end-to-end solutions from sensor integration to system-level design. With its robust engineering support, customization capabilities, and broad ecosystem compatibility, Leopard Imaging empowers innovators to accelerate development across automotive, industrial, and commercial markets. For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.