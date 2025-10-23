Leopard Imaging Expands Portfolio with Comprehensive onsemi Hyperlux™ Sensor Families

Leopard Imaging's new camera solutions span three major Hyperlux sensor families, providing engineers and developers with flexible options for prototyping, evaluation, and production integration.
Hyperlux ID — iToF Camera
Designed for depth-sensing and 3D applications, the AF0130 iToF camera supports MIPI, USB, and GMSL2 interfaces. The camera is based on onsemi's industry highest resolution depth sensor with 4x940nm VCSELs making it ideal for factory automation, robotics, drones, and similar 3D perception systems.
Camera Modules based on Hyperlux ID sensors:
- AF0130 1.2MP Sensor
- LI-AF0130-VCL-MIPI-085H
- GMSL2 and USB versions coming soon
The AF0130 iToF camera delivers compact, low-latency accurate depth capture, making it ideal for industrial automation and 3D perception systems. The new Hyperlux ID-based AF0130 camera design can address ranges up to 10 meters outdoor with embedded depth processing for ease of integration with any AI processors.
Hyperlux LP — Low Power, High Dynamic Range Family
The Hyperlux LP camera modules are tailored for computer vision and edge AI applications requiring low power consumption, HDR, and good low-light performance. The camera modules consume very low power, deliver a multitude of functions built in the sensor enhancing the intelligence of the vision system thus making it highly suitable for surveillance & security, smart retail, robotics, videoconferencing and biometric access control applications.
Camera Modules With Multiple-interface Options based on Hyperlux LP sensors:
- AR2020 20MP Sensor
- LI-AR2020-MIPI-AF-79D
- LI-AR2020-MIPI-079H
- LI-AR2020-GM2B-096H
- LI-USB30-AR2020-GM2B-096H
- AR0830 8MP Sensor
- LI-AR0830-YUV-MIPI-195H
- LI-AR0830-YUV-MIPI-078H
- LI-AR0830M-MIPI-084H
- LI-AR0830C-MIPI-078H
- LI-USB30-AR0830C-YUV-085H
- AR0544 5MP Sensor
- LI-AR0544-MIPI coming soon
- LI-AR0544-GMSL2 coming soon
- LI-AR0544-FLEX coming soon
These versatile modules serve robotics, smart retail, and autonomous machine applications where size, power, and performance must align.
Hyperlux LH — Embedded HDR and Superior Lowlight Performance
Optimized for applications demanding embedded HDR and low-light excellence, the LH family supports MIPI interface and USB3.0 options for seamless integration.
Camera Modules based on Hyperlux LH Sensors:
- AR1223 12MP Sensor
- LI-AR1233-MIPI-XXX
- LI-USB30-AR1233-YUV-098H
- AR0822 8MP Sensor
- LI-AR0822-MIPI-126H
- LI-USB30-AR0822-YUV-099H
- AR0246 2MP Sensor
- LI-AR0246-MIPI-XXX
- LI-USB30- AR0246-YUV-088H
These cameras are ideal for automation, robotics, surveillance, industrial, and intelligent vision applications.
In addition to the Hyperlux-based cameras, Leopard Imaging also developed a series of USB 3.0 embedded cameras for YUV Output featuring onsemi's integrated ISP —offering plug-and-play imaging with superior color and exposure control. They are:
Cameras with the Integrated ISP and YUV Data Output
- AR0246 2MP Sensor Cameras
- LI-USB30-AR0830C-YUV-085H
- LI-USB30-AR0246-YUV-XXX
- LI-USB30-AR0822-YUV-XXX
- LI-USB30-AR1233-YUV-XXX
Leopard Imaging's collaboration with onsemi continues to advance the frontier of AI vision, perception, and imaging technologies, providing end-to-end solutions from sensor integration to system-level design. With its robust engineering support, customization capabilities, and broad ecosystem compatibility, Leopard Imaging empowers innovators to accelerate development across automotive, industrial, and commercial markets. For more information, please contact [email protected]
About Leopard Imaging Inc.
Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.
