Leopard Imaging Launches Nova Orin Development Kit to Bring Visual AI for Autonomous Mobile Robots

This new development kit is poised to be a game-changer in the realm of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). With the Nova Orin DevKit, customers building industrial solutions for warehouse applications and logistics can quickly evaluate and bring in visual AI capabilities to an existing forklift or any mobile robot.

The Nova Orin Development kit is designed for the ease of evaluation of the NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor. Isaac Perceptor is a collection of hardware accelerated packages built on Isaac ROS 3.0 to deliver 3D surround vision capabilities , significantly reducing barriers for its integration into mobile robots, thereby accelerating the transition from prototype to production. Its focus on 3D surround perception, powered by the advanced NVIDIA Isaac Nova Orin compute and sensor platform, greatly advances AMR development and deployment.

"We're excited to work with global customers in robotics with the Nova Orin development kit, built in collaboration with NVIDIA," says Cliff Cheng, SVP of Marketing at Leopard Imaging. Cheng is a panelist at NVIDIA GTC, speaking about enabling computer vision technologies through the lens of startups in NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

During GTC, Leopard Imaging is also showcasing its imaging solutions with its partners at its booth J101. At the heart of Leopard Imaging's showcase is an AMR intricately designed to embody the synergy between the Hawk 3D Stereo Camera, high-speed Owl cameras, and Leopard Imaging's AI Box powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module.

One demo with Silicon Line shows how the D-PHY-based active optical cables provide a convenient way to transport high-resolution 4K video from cameras over long cable lengths and with low power for industrial, security, robotics, aviation and medical applications.

Another demo is a production reference design to improve safety in the automobile cabin with Leopard Imaging's 5-megapixel (MP) backside illuminated (BSI) global shutter (GS) Driver Monitoring Camera (DMS), powered by the OMNIVISION OX05B image sensor and the OAX4600 image signal processor (ISP), and Eyeris ' monocular 3D sensing AI software algorithm.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An OEM and ODM services provider, Leopard Imaging is equipped with high-quality manufacturing capabilities both "Made in U.S.A." and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry, and AS9100D for the aerospace industry.

