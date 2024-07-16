Leopard Solutions Releases New Whitepaper: Diversity in Big Law: Aspirations, Challenges, and the Path Forward

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Solutions, a SurePoint company, unveils its latest white paper, "Diversity in Big Law: Aspirations, Challenges, and the Path Forward." This in-depth report, conducted in partnership with Above the Law, analyzes a survey of underrepresented attorneys at leading law firms. It offers valuable insights into their career goals, experiences with bias, and preferred diversity initiatives.

The survey responses shed light on the challenges some underrepresented attorneys still face, while also highlighting opportunities for firms to better engage this demographic.

Key Findings:

Strong Partnership Aspirations: 70% of surveyed attorneys from underrepresented groups see partnership as a viable career goal.

70% of surveyed attorneys from underrepresented groups see partnership as a viable career goal. Retention Trends: Many diverse attorneys plan long-term stays at their current firms (33% aiming for 3-7 years, 26% targeting partnership, and 38% envisioning retirement with their firm).

Many diverse attorneys plan long-term stays at their current firms (33% aiming for 3-7 years, 26% targeting partnership, and 38% envisioning retirement with their firm). Openness to Non-Traditional Paths: Over half (52%) express interest in non-traditional career options beyond law firms.

Over half (52%) express interest in non-traditional career options beyond law firms. Bias Encountered: A significant majority (62%) report encountering bias within their firms.

A significant majority (62%) report encountering bias within their firms. A third of the respondents cited that "window dressing" is an example of biases they encountered; whereby diverse attorneys are included in client pitches but not assigned to the resulting work.

whereby diverse attorneys are included in client pitches but not assigned to the resulting work. Limited Satisfaction with Diversity Initiatives: Less than 20% find initiatives like "equal treatment programs" effective.

Less than 20% find initiatives like "equal treatment programs" effective. Favorable Initiatives: Formal mentoring, professional development, and incorporating diversity into performance reviews are viewed positively.

Formal mentoring, professional development, and incorporating diversity into performance reviews are viewed positively. Profit Motive as Equalizer: Some respondents believe billing performance can overcome bias.

A Call for Action

This white paper illuminates the aspirations, challenges, and preferences of diverse attorneys in Big Law. While the respondents mostly had a positive outlook toward their future at Big Law, some raised concerns about exclusion from projects after securing pitches or being used as "window dressing" to help get the business. For the respondents who cited that they were used to help clinch pitches, 15% further expressed that they were included in pitch meetings that did not even concern their practice areas.

This highlights the importance of firms measuring work distribution and ensuring equitable opportunities. "If firms are not measuring how work is distributed, it's nearly impossible to rectify imbalances," says Laura Leopard, Founder and General Manager of Leopard Solutions, a SurePoint company. "Implementing such a system can demonstrate fairness and commitment to improvement."

By understanding these diverse perspectives, law firms can create more inclusive and equitable environments for all.

Leopard Solutions has been compiling and tracking diversity in law firms for decades and our diversity filter has aided the industry in hiring under-represented groups. Leopard Diversity Probability Index is derived from multiple diversity identifiers with no distinct ethnicity and personal data that allows objective scoring of a firm or an individual attorney, which can be assessed for real time analysis via its platform.

Download the full white paper here.

About Leopard Solutions, a SurePoint Company

Leopard Solutions, a SurePoint Company, is a leading legal market intelligence provider that offers curated real-time insights and intelligence for legal professionals seeking to build an analytical understanding for better business and recruiting strategies.

Our diverse data solutions are designed to fulfill a wide variety of intelligence needs, from job searches to recruitment to competitive intelligence in the legal industry, serving law firms, legal service providers, recruiters, law schools, and corporations. Leopard Solutions' data and technology are continuously updated to ensure market relevance and a competitive edge.

Established in 2004, Leopard Solutions has not just grown, but flourished, into one of the most recognized and trusted legal market intelligence providers in the United States. Our reputation for accuracy, reliability, and trustworthiness is a testament to our commitment to providing you with the best possible service and data.

Leopard Solutions is now part of SurePoint Technologies, a leading provider of innovative legal software solutions for mid-sized law firms. The combined 60 years of data from these two companies will provide unparalleled benchmarking insights and intelligence for the legal community. Learn more: https://surepoint.com/solutions-overview/leopard-solutions/

SOURCE Leopard Solutions LLC