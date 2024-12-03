Leopard Solutions Selected as "Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year" by LegalTech Breakthrough

"Probability of Move" data recognized as most innovative, valuable predictive analytics offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Solutions, a SurePoint® company, today announced that it has been named "Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year" in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program for its continued innovation in legal business intelligence and analytics. Specifically, Leopard's "Probability of Move" data was recognized as a game-changer for law firms, offering a significant competitive advantage in retaining top legal talent.

Leopard Solutions offers clients access to "Probability of Move" data leveraging predictive analytics to inform law firms about individual attorneys most at risk of leaving their firm. By leveraging a combination of advanced algorithms and a comprehensive database that tracks the career movements of attorneys, this tool can identify patterns and factors—such as age, location, and career trajectory—that signal a high probability of an attorney considering a lateral move. With this information, firms can take preemptive actions, such as offering raises, aligning promotions, or facilitating career advancements to ensure these key individuals remain satisfied and engaged within the firm.

Judges reviewed hundreds of nominations worldwide to identify the legal technology products, innovative solutions, and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry. Run by the Tech Breakthrough organization, the mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. A complete list of winners is available here.

"We are honored to be recognized by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for our innovative approach to leveraging predictive analytics that enables clients to make informed, impactful decisions to drive sustained growth," said Laura Leopard, Founder and GM of Leopard Solutions. "This award highlights the value our 'Probability of Move' data brings to law firms, empowering them to proactively take action to retain top talent. By harnessing predictive analytics and our extensive database, we aim to transform the way firms anticipate and act on timely, strategic actions that ensure a competitive advantage."

This industry recognition comes on the heels of Leopard's debut of its AI Navigator feature, a proprietary generative AI engine that simplifies the process of data discovery across the Leopard database. Leopard's AI Navigator tool allows users to type in questions and receive an enhanced map pinpointing where they can find relevant answers and data from across the reports housed within Leopard's extensive database. With this advanced capability firms are empowered to harness AI in a safe, structured environment to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

About Leopard Solutions

In 2024, SurePoint Technologies acquired Leopard Solutions, a leading legal market intelligence provider that offers curated real-time insights and intelligence for legal professionals seeking to build an analytical understanding for better business and recruiting strategies. Leopard's data and technology are continuously updated to ensure market relevance and a competitive edge. SurePoint® Technologies is a leading provider of legal management solutions focused on empowering mid-size law firms to enhance workflow efficiency and maximize financial performance. Learn more at www.leopardsolutions.com and www.surepoint.com.

