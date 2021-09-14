Leostream Announces Commitment to Solutions Providers and DevOps Workflows with the Release of the Leostream RESTful API

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leostream, a leading provider of secure high-performance remote access solutions, has announced the Leostream RESTful API. The Leostream RESTful API signals Leostream's dedication to supporting Managed Solutions Providers (MSPs) and enterprise organizations that are increasingly adopting DevOps processes into their remote access environments. As organizations across the world set forth new business continuity requirements for remote and hybrid work, Leostream continues to provide a secure connection management platform for remote access to physical and virtual workstations.

"The demand for remote access has continued to intensify and, with it, customers increasingly need more effective, efficient ways to deploy their remote access solution," said Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly. "In addition, Managed Solutions Providers are finding new opportunities to build offerings geared towards supporting remote workers, and automating the rollout of these solutions is a key for scaled-out success. Leostream continues to innovate in the remote access space by meeting the needs of MSP and DevOps teams, understanding that efficiency and security are top priorities."

The pandemic underscored the need for DevOps teams to build remote access at scale while also creating efficiencies and reducing costs. According to Google research, 77% of organizations say they currently rely on DevOps to deploy software, or plan to in the near future. Eighty percent of CEOs are making digital business transformation a top priority, and 68% of executives say that their CEOs demand DevOps while security teams prioritize acceleration of business processes and delivery. Leostream is meeting these needs with the debut of the Leostream RESTful API.

The Leostream RESTful API will make it easier for partners to deploy solutions and adapt to increasing remote access needs using the Leostream Platform. Solutions Providers and Leostream customers will be able to deploy and configure Leostream Connection Brokers via scripts to build "click of a button" Leostream environments – enabling remote access at scale while increasing speed of implementation.

The release of the Leostream RESTful API focuses on creating and editing pools and policies within Leostream, two concepts which form the backbone of a hosted desktop deployment managed by Leostream. Upcoming releases will include additional API end-points, culminating in making the entire Leostream configuration scriptable.

"Our long-term commitment to building out the Leostream RESTful API indicates our dedication to our partners and customers, and our interest in their success and needs," said Gondoly. "This release is the first step down a journey that ends in whatever solution the MSP can dream of."

About Leostream

Leostream provides the critical connection-broker technology required for enterprises to achieve successful large-scale VDI, hosted desktop, or hosted application environments in both private and public clouds. The Leostream Connection Broker is the industry's most widely deployed vendor-independent connection broker, enabling enterprises to integrate the complex array of clients, back-end systems and protocols required for successful hosted desktop and application deployments. Leostream is based in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.leostream.com

