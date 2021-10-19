Leostream Expands Partner Integrations & Introduces Leostream Dashboard for Building and Monitoring Enterprise Remote Access

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leostream , a leading provider of secure high-performance remote access solutions, introduced support for new partner solutions and advanced functionality to allow for tighter control over IT resources with the latest Leostream Platform, including Connection Broker 9.1. The release includes several new features and upgrades, including Nutanix and Scyld Cloud Workstation support and the Leostream Dashboard, as well as the release of the Leostream RESTful API.

"As the demand for remote access has continued to increase over the past 18 months, companies have turned to Leostream to provide effective solutions across nearly every industry," said Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly. "With our latest release, we are expanding our support for partners, MSPs and customers, bringing them the features that they require to continue their digital transformation and retain business continuity."

This release of the Connection Broker enables the RESTful API, which supports creating, editing and deleting pools and policies, as well as creating users and listing centers. Other updates include:

Native integration for Nutanix AHV environments that require provisioning, power control, assignments and connections in Leostream deployments.

Full support for the Scyld Cloud Workstation high-performance display protocol in Leostream environments.

A new option in the Connection Broker CLI to simplify installing new Leostream environments via scripts

The Leostream Dashboard, which focuses on displaying summarized information about the number of connected and logged in users, and statistics related to the status of desktops in pools, such as the number assigned or running.

Enhanced OpenStack provisioning in Leostream pools with a new option to create a volume from the master image used for provisioning.

For more information and to download the release, visit: https://www.leostream.com/resource/leostream-9-release-notes/

About Leostream

Leostream provides the critical connection-broker and remote-access technology required for enterprises to achieve successful large-scale VDI, hosted desktop, or hosted application environments in both private and public clouds. The Leostream Connection Broker is the industry's most widely deployed vendor-independent connection broker, enabling enterprises to integrate the complex array of clients, back-end systems and protocols required for successful hosted desktop and application deployments. Leostream is based in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.leostream.com

Media Contact:

Kristen Elworthy

[email protected]

978-537-7171

SOURCE Leostream

Related Links

http://www.leostream.com

