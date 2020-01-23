LeoVegas' Chairman Mårten Forste New COO in Malta

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas is carrying out changes in its Board and Group Management whereby Mårten Forste, currently Chairman of the Board of LeoVegas, will be COO with overarching responsibility for operations at the company's offices in Malta. Forste will continue in his role as Chairman until the Annual General Meeting in May 2020, where a new chairman will be proposed by the Nomination Committee. Forste will assume his new role on February 3rd. The company's current COO in Malta, Richard Woodbridge, has accepted an offer in another industry and will leave LeoVegas at the end of May.

Mårten Forste is currently in his third year as Chairman of LeoVegas and worked prior to this at Match Group, which includes the brands Match, Meetic and Tinder. His main role was as COO of Match.com and Meetic in Europe. In addition to this he has 12 years of experience from the gaming industry, where he successfully worked in various operational roles. Including these roles Forste has a total of some 20 years of experience with fast-growing technology companies. This extensive industry knowledge combined with valuable insight into operations, development and optimisation of a global, digital and consumer-oriented product is highly beneficial for LeoVegas.

LeoVegas' nomination committee will present a recommendation for a new chairman not later than in connection with publication of the Annual General Meeting notice.

"After having served on the Board since 2012, I am proud to join LeoVegas' operations team," comments Mårten Forste. "The gaming market is dynamic, and I am convinced that we are in the best possible place to further strengthen our position as market leader in the casino segment. I look forward to working further on the course charted by the management team, creating shareholder value and continuing to take market shares by delivering a safe, sustainable and entertaining customer experience."

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO, comments: "It is truly unfortunate to lose such an ambitious and talented person as Richard Woodbridge. He is highly appreciated in the company, and I wish him success in the future. Mårten is the perfect successor, as he has been with LeoVegas from the start and is a strong contributing force behind our strategy and operations. He has good knowledge about all parts of LeoVegas and our culture, and he knows what we need to do to further develop the company and be `King of Casino'. His experience clearly makes him the right person to further build upon what Richard has started."

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

LeoVegas' vision and passion is to be "King of Casino". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global group in which LeoVegas AB (publ) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ) does not conduct any gaming operations; rather, operating activities are conducted by subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

