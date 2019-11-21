LeoVegas Interim Dividend

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 it was decided that the dividend of SEK 1.20 would be paid out in two equal payments. The first payment was distributed on 7 June 2019. The following dates apply to the second payment:

November 29 is the last day to buy the share with the right to the dividend.

is the last day to buy the share with the right to the dividend. Ex-dividend date is 2 December 2019 . The stock is traded without giving the buyer the right to the dividend.

. The stock is traded without giving the buyer the right to the dividend. Record date is 3 December 2019 . The date you need to be registered as a shareholder to be entitled to the dividend.

. The date you need to be registered as a shareholder to be entitled to the dividend. Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 6 December, as shareholders you can expect the dividend on the same day.

The total number of shares in LeoVegas is 101,652,970.

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group:

LeoVegas' vision and passion is to be "King of Casino". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global group in which LeoVegas AB (publ) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ) does not conduct any gaming operations; rather, operating activities are conducted by subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

For Further Information, Please contact:

Philip Doftvik

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+4673-512-0720

philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

