LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 29th

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas (OTCQX: LEOVF | Nasdaq Stockholm: LEO), based in [Stockholm], focused on Online Gaming (Casino and Sportsbook), today announced that Gustaf Hagman, CEO and Co-founder, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 29th.

DATE: Thursday, April 29th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2QfbeEE

Recent Company Highlights

Q1 2021 report, 6 th of May, Conference call at 09:00 CET , https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x6q2utt4

LeoVega acquired Expekt from Betclic Group. Expekt is one of the most well-known sports betting brands in Sweden and the Nordic countries. The acquisition strengthens LeoVegas' brand portfolio with an established position in sports betting and expand the Company's strategic growth opportunities in the segment.

and the Nordic countries. The acquisition strengthens LeoVegas' brand portfolio with an established position in sports betting and expand the Company's strategic growth opportunities in the segment. LeoVegas, through LeoVentures, is investing EUR 1.1 m for 25% of the shares in SharedPlay

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

LeoVegas vision och position är "King of Casino". Den globala koncernen LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group erbjuder spel på Casino, Live Casino, Bingo och Sport. Moderbolaget LeoVegas AB (publ.) är placerat i Sverige och den operativa verksamheten är i huvudsak baserad på Malta. Bolagets aktier är listade på Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

