Leppo Rents Acquires Valco Equipment

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leppo Rents, a Bobcat and JLG dealer, has acquired Valco Equipment, a leader in access equipment sales and parts. Valco Equipment has been providing sales, rentals, parts and service to its customers in Akron, Canton, Cleveland and Nationwide since 1987. Equipment lines include JLG, Genie, SkyTrak, Lull, Skyjack, Pettibone, Gehl and Manitou.

Mike Leppo, President of Access, said "We are excited to have Dave Maier and the rest of the Valco team join the family. Their years of experience and wide range of products round out our product offerings."

More information about the acquisition can be found by calling 1-800-4-LEPPOS or visiting leppos.com.

About Leppo Rents

Leppo Rents is a sales, rental, and service provider of compact construction equipment including Bobcat and JLG. Leppo Rents was founded by Roy and Stella Leppo in 1945 in Akron, Ohio. Today, there are 10 full service locations serving Northeastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Dothan, Alabama, Opelika, Alabama, Panama City, Florida, and Tallahassee, Florida.

