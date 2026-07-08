Leprino Nutrition Challenges the Industry to Redefine Performance Protein at IFT FIRST 2026

As demand for high-performance protein accelerates, Leprino Nutrition brings dairy science, formulation expertise and supply confidence to manufacturers

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leprino Nutrition, the specialty protein division of Leprino Foods Company, will showcase its portfolio of high-performance dairy proteins that close the gap between protein fortification and true product performance at IFT FIRST 2026.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth S2336 at McCormick Place in Chicago, July 13–15, to meet Leprino Nutrition experts and explore solutions designed for protein innovation. Leprino Nutrition also will present a Taste of Science session, "Protein with Purpose: Innovative Dairy Proteins for Taste, Texture & Functionality", on Monday, July 13, from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Protein is everywhere, but not all protein performs equally. As consumer demand grows for high-protein products across food and beverage categories, brands now face the challenge of delivering products that go beyond simply meeting label claims.

"Delivering performance requires more than simply adding protein," said Angela Queneau, senior director of research and development at Leprino Nutrition. "Formulations must deliver taste, texture, stability, scalability and a great consumer experience. That means using ingredients designed to work in complex systems without compromising quality."

Solving the Real Formulation Problem

For manufacturers, the primary protein challenge now lies in formulation—not consumer demand. As brands increase protein levels in complex product formats, common issues include unwanted viscosity, texture instability, chalkiness, off-flavors, limited flexibility and scale-up difficulties. Commodity proteins often fall short as demands grow more complex. Leprino Nutrition's specialty protein portfolio is designed to address these barriers directly.

At IFT FIRST, Leprino Nutrition will showcase three ingredients engineered to address formulation challenges that can limit traditional protein systems:

Micellar Casein Isolate (MCI), a microfiltered milk protein derived from whole milk, offers strong emulsification, excellent heat stability, and a clean, neutral dairy flavor. MCI is derived from casein, a complete protein source that makes up roughly 80% of milk's total protein yet remains underutilized in mainstream food and beverage innovation.





a microfiltered milk protein derived from whole milk, offers strong emulsification, excellent heat stability, and a clean, neutral dairy flavor. MCI is derived from casein, a complete protein source that makes up roughly 80% of milk's total protein yet remains underutilized in mainstream food and beverage innovation. MP PRO C80™ , Leprino Nutrition's Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, delivers a creamy, fat-like texture that improves mouthfeel without chalkiness. The ingredient is designed to support high-protein fortification across dairy, snack, and prepared food applications where texture and sensory quality are critical to consumer acceptance.





, Leprino Nutrition's Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, delivers a creamy, fat-like texture that improves mouthfeel without chalkiness. The ingredient is designed to support high-protein fortification across dairy, snack, and prepared food applications where texture and sensory quality are critical to consumer acceptance. CLEAR PRO 90™, a Clear Whey Isolate, enables clear, refreshing, high-protein beverages with low viscosity, low astringency, and excellent stability at low pH. It also supports innovation across snacks and food applications, opening opportunities in formats that have historically been difficult to execute with dairy protein.

A Strategic Partner for Protein Innovation

Leprino Nutrition's value proposition extends beyond ingredients alone. The company's Application & Customer Experience team works directly with food manufacturers to navigate complex formulation challenges, troubleshoot scale-up issues, accelerate commercialization, and co-develop solutions tailored to a brand's product portfolio.

"At our core, we work to understand our customers' products and formulations with the same level of detail and rigor as their own R&D teams," said B.T. Nauslar, vice president of sales and marketing at Leprino Nutrition. "Leprino Nutrition has the passion and dedication to invest the resources necessary to collaborate with our partners to solve complex challenges."

As protein demand accelerates, supply is now a strategic differentiator. Backed by Leprino's global operations and 75 years of dairy innovation, Leprino Nutrition delivers the scale, reliability, and technical expertise manufacturers need from concept to commercialization. Its collaborative approach helps brands overcome formulation challenges and bring high-performing products to market.

The future of protein innovation requires more than higher protein content—it demands solutions that deliver quality, functionality, sensory appeal, and reliable scale. Visit the Leprino Nutrition team at IFT FIRST 2026, Booth S2336, or connect at LeprinoNutrition.com to explore its specialty protein portfolio and collaboration opportunities.

About Leprino Nutrition

Leprino Nutrition is the specialty ingredient division of Leprino Foods Company. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Leprino is a global leader in the production of premium-quality cheese and dairy ingredients. It is the largest producer of mozzarella cheese in the world and a leading manufacturer of lactose, whey protein, micellar casein and sweet whey. Drawing on more than 75 years of dairy science and manufacturing expertise, Leprino Nutrition partners with food and beverage brands in more than 70 countries to deliver science-backed protein ingredients for a new generation of products. Visit LeprinoNutrition.com.

SOURCE Leprino Nutrition