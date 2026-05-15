Lepro Introduces STV1, a TV Backlight That Combines Screen Sync, AI Lighting, and Easier Setup

New camera-based TV light strip turns movies, games, sports, and music into a more immersive room-wide lighting experience with LightGPM AI scene creation and a simplified 2-in-1 design

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lepro today announced the launch of STV1, a new camera-based TV backlight designed to make home entertainment more immersive by extending on-screen color into the room around the TV. Built for movies, gaming, live sports, and music, STV1 combines synchronized ambient lighting, AI-generated lighting scenes, and simplified installation in one entertainment-focused solution.

Lepro STV1

What makes STV1 different from standard TV light strips is that it is designed not only as a screen-sync backlight, but also as an AI lighting system for the living room. With LightGPM™ 4 AI Lighting Designer, users can create customized lighting scenes from text, voice, or image prompts, while a 2-in-1 camera-controller design reduces wiring and makes setup cleaner and easier.

Faster sync when every frame matters

At the heart of STV1 is LightIMS™ Instant Sync, powered by a high-performance chip and Lepro's proprietary synchronization technology. The system delivers a response speed that is 36% faster than comparable competing products, according to Lepro testing, helping the backlight react more quickly to changing visuals on screen.

Faster response time is especially important for content with rapid changes, such as action scenes, console games, camera cuts, and live sports. When a backlight lags behind the TV image, lighting can fall out of sync with the current frame and feel disconnected from the viewing experience. STV1's faster sync helps the ambient light follow fast-moving visuals more closely, creating a smoother and more natural extension of the picture beyond the screen.

Lepro Lens Correction for more accurate screen color

STV1 uses True-to-Screen Color, combining color-accurate RGBIC LEDs, Lepro Lens Correction, and proprietary image-processing algorithms to deliver more faithful color reproduction.

To capture color from an entire TV screen - up to 85 inches - from a short distance using a single camera, STV1 uses a fisheye ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view greater than 180 degrees. Lepro Lens Correction applies distortion correction and zone mapping to the captured image, helping restore the fisheye camera view into a more accurate representation of the screen. This allows STV1 to identify color zones more precisely and match the backlight to the correct areas of the TV image.

A cleaner setup with fewer cables

To simplify installation, Lepro designed STV1 with a 2-in-1 integrated structure that combines the camera and controller into a single device. Compared with setups that rely on separate external components, the integrated design reduces cable clutter, simplifies placement, and helps users complete installation and calibration more easily.

The ultra-wide camera lens also makes positioning more flexible, reducing the need for highly precise placement and making setup easier across different TV configurations.

AI lighting for sports nights, music, and personalized scenes

Beyond screen sync, STV1 expands into broader entertainment scenarios with LightGPM™ 4 AI Lighting Designer. Users can create lighting scenes from text, voice, or image prompts, making it easy to generate team-inspired lighting for game-day viewing, match a movie-night mood, or personalize the room for different occasions.

For music-driven moments, LightBeats™ Music Sync uses a patented loudness algorithm to produce smooth, wave-like rhythm lighting. Rather than relying on aggressive flashing effects, the system is designed to create a more fluid and comfortable sync between sound and light.

Smarter everyday use with automatic shutoff

STV1 includes blank-screen detection, allowing the lights to turn off automatically when the TV screen goes dark. This feature helps reduce unnecessary power consumption while also making the product easier to live with day to day.

Pricing and availability

STV1 will be available in two TV-size options: a 55-65-inch model priced at US$89.99 and a 75-85-inch model priced at US$109.99. Both models are scheduled to go on sale on May 15, 2026, through the Lepro official website and the Lepro Amazon flagship store. Full product specifications will be available on the product pages at launch.

Bringing more immersion to the living room

With STV1, Lepro is expanding its smart lighting portfolio with a product that combines fast synchronized ambient lighting, AI scene creation, and simplified hardware design in one entertainment-focused solution.

Whether used for movie nights, gaming sessions, sports viewing, or music playback, STV1 is designed to turn the TV into the center of a more engaging and atmospheric living-room experience.

SOURCE Lepro