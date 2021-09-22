LER TechForce Announces New Military Program and Expands International Reach

COLUMBUS, Ind., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LER TechForce, the engineering resources company and a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise, has announced the launch of the LER Military Program, a new initiative with the sole focus of serving our military men and women by providing a flexible, agile, and scalable transition to civilian life.

LER's Military Program provides veterans meaningful careers and is committed to supporting vets throughout their journey through skills translation, resume building, and interviewing preparation.

Backed by a trusted resident recruitment model that delivers highly skilled EV/Diesel technicians, LER's Military Program offers a genuine approach of attracting, retaining, and supporting military veterans in their return to civilian life.

"We are here to serve those whom served their country. As a veteran myself, I know the sacrifices they have made and I know the skills they bring. Our program is purposely built to ensure veterans find great careers and are valued." – Patrick Drabick, Director of Military Programs.

In addition, LER TechForce is pleased to announce the official opening of its new office in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico. "After more than a decade of successful recruitment in Mexico, LER's newly-launched office, located in Querétaro, is a natural evolution of delivering best-in-class resident engineering services to our North American customer base. Specifically, we are excited to offer a competitively-priced alternative to offshoring without time zone burdens. And, as our footprint in Mexico increases, we remain committed to seeking what has been a wonderful combination of technical capability and work culture. Can't wait to get going!" – Janene Stotts, CEO at LER TechForce.

To learn more about the LER Military Program, visit - https://www.lertechforce.com/Military-program

About LER TechForce

LER TechForce, an LHP, Inc. affiliate, previously LHP Engineering Resources, was founded in 2001 boasting year-over-year growth ever since. From inception to today, LER TechForce has grown to over 350 engineers on staff or at customer locations. From the beginning, our focus has been rooted in our employees' success, and that remains true today. LER TechForce is affiliated with the engineering and consulting power of LHP Engineering Solutions, the global leader in functional safety consulting and implementation. For more information, please visit www.lertechforce.com.

About LHP Engineering Solutions

Founded in 2001, LHP has provided engineering services and technology integration within the transportation industry for nearly 20 years. Our customers feel confident knowing LHP is committed to serving the greater transportation industry and creating a safer, smarter, and more connected world through functional safety implementation. LHP is committed to creating a safe automotive landscape by delivering state-of-the-art training, hands-on consulting and implementation, dedicated on-site resources, technology solutions, and engineering services built on the latest automotive industry standards and best practices. Please visit www.lhpes.com.

